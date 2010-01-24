FANARA, Betty A. (Rizzo)

FANARA - Betty A. (nee Rizzo)

January 23, 2010, beloved wife of the late Michael A. Fanara; dearest mother of Vera (Richard) Prisinzano and Joseph (Helene) Fanara; cherished grandmother of Regine (Tom), Michael (Kim), Danielle, Michelle, Rachel, and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Bertha Rizzo, the late PFC Charles Rizzo and Ralph Rizzo. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 8:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:15 AM from St. Leo the Great Church. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com