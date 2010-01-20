Deaths    Death Notices

  • Published

DIAMOND, Gertrude (Ahrens)

DIAMOND - Gertrude (Ahrens)
January 16, 2010, of Kenmore, devoted wife of the late Richard H. Diamond; beloved mother of Richard Kenneth Diamond; loving grandmother of Deborah Mraovich of Pine Harbor FL; great-grandmother of John and Jessica. Gertrude was the last of seven children. Friends may call Friday 12:00 PM- 6:00 PM at which time funeral services will be held in the Bury & Roberts Funeral Home Inc., 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Memorials may be made to the Schofield Residence or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Andrew A. Vitello.

Guest Book

Powered by Facebook