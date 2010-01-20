DIAMOND, Gertrude (Ahrens)

DIAMOND - Gertrude (Ahrens)

January 16, 2010, of Kenmore, devoted wife of the late Richard H. Diamond; beloved mother of Richard Kenneth Diamond; loving grandmother of Deborah Mraovich of Pine Harbor FL; great-grandmother of John and Jessica. Gertrude was the last of seven children. Friends may call Friday 12:00 PM- 6:00 PM at which time funeral services will be held in the Bury & Roberts Funeral Home Inc., 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Memorials may be made to the Schofield Residence or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Andrew A. Vitello.