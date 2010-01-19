NYHART, William R.

NYHART - William R. Of East Aurora, NY, January 17, 2010, beloved husband of Cindy S. (Hellman) Nyhart; dearest father of Tracy, Jennifer (Fred) Stoner, Casey and the late Michael Nyhart; grandfather of Kyle and Willy; brother of Lucy (late Alfred) Sliwinski, Deetta (late William) Hill, Jane (late Charles) Folts and Charles Nyhart; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at Weslyan Church of Orchard Park, 7290 Ellicott Rd, Orchard Park, NY, Friday at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435.