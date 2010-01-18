Mother felt horrible about leaving Haiti without her son

She will always remember the rumbling, the snakelike swaying of the building walls and the rolling of the ground.

Then there were the aftershocks of the earthquake that hit Haiti last week, recalled Erin Lancer of West Seneca.

"The initial earthquake was terrifying in itself. The aftershocks were almost worse because they just kept coming," she said Monday in an interview at The Buffalo News. "In the middle of the night we ran out of the house many times. We contemplated sleeping outside. You just felt sick. The aftershocks were just horrible."

Even more horrible for the mother of three was to leave behind her adoptive 3-year-old son, Geoffrey, who has no passport or visa.

"If we were just to snatch him out of there, Geoffrey would have problems the rest of his life," said her husband, Michael Lancer, managing attorney for a Buffalo law firm. "Nothing would be worse than getting him here and not being able to keep him."

Erin Lancer, who raised money for an ambulance in Haiti by running in the Disney Marathon on Jan. 10, went to Haiti the following day to visit their son. After an adoption process that has lasted almost two years, the Lancers expected all the paperwork to be completed this month, allowing him to come to the United States. All that has changed since the earthquake.

"I felt guilty thinking about what this was going to do for the adoption, thinking about all the people who were in pain, who had died. I couldn't think about what it meant for me, or what it meant for our adoption. That just felt wrong to me," Erin Lancer said.

Since she left Haiti, the couple has heard that the orphanage is running low on food. They are asking that donations be made to the orphanage through www.reachouttohaiti.com.

"I know people are concerned about our own country, but I think in these cases you have to think beyond borders," she said.

She returned home on an Air Force plane, and Geoffrey returned to his orphanage outside Port-au-Prince. There was some damage to the orphanage, but the main buildings survived. The Lancers heard that Geoffrey was greeted with singing and cheers on his return, because those at the orphanage did not know his fate.

The West Seneca couple has two other children, Waverly, 13, and Nick, 15.

The family is hoping the U.S. State Department will come out with a policy soon to address adoptions such as theirs.

"We're going to get him home, there's no question in my mind, and its going to be soon," Michael Lancer said. "I'm a lawyer. This is the most important case I will ever handle in my life, and I have no intention of losing it."

When Erin Lancer heard the U.S. Embassy was evacuating Americans, she went to the embassy and got in line. It was a gut-wrenching decision.

"I don't want to take up food from somebody else," she said. "I don't have to be there. He [Geoffrey] has people to care for him. I'm going to be in the way."

Since returning home Friday afternoon, she has tried to keep occupied. She was looking forward to returning today to Franklin Elementary School in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District, where she teaches music.

