Sharpening focus on Obama's first year King program looks through racial prism

It's fashionable to give presidents a letter grade after their first year in office.

Even President Obama, in a recent interview, gave himself a "B-plus."

But grading Obama's policy wins and losses carries a unique challenge because his performance is viewed through the prism of race, according to Jason R. Young.

Young, the featured speaker Sunday at the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier's Martin Luther King Jr. program, offered a largely positive retrospective of Obama's first year in office. But he also focused on the good and very troubling bad of what it has meant to be the first African-American president.

Before the election, some prominent African-Americans treated Obama as if he were not black enough because he was not descended from plantation slaves, said Young, an assistant professor of history at the University at Buffalo.

"Slavery has become a legacy to be jealously guarded," he said in a critical swipe at that viewpoint.

Since the election, Young said, turning to the opposite racial extreme, some of Obama's harshest critics, including participants in the Tea Party movement, have denigrated him in the harshest terms.

"What happened to the postracial America that people talked about when Barack Obama was elected?" he asked.

Young, a specialist in American and African-American history, suggested that Obama the president is a victim of the success of Obama the candidate.

"He represented so much to so many," he said. "He became not just a candidate, but an icon."

Like others, Young said, he is disappointed in the distance between the promises of Obama's campaign and the realities of governing a country with significant social problems, including poverty and crumbling public education in inner cities.

Nevertheless, he argued that Obama can point to such achievements as the economic-stimulus package that saved the banking system, a new war strategy in Afghanistan and the likely passage of history-making health care reform legislation.

What truly makes Obama's first year in office different from any other president's, he said, is the undercurrent of virulent racism that has accompanied much of the opposition to his policies.

"I'm not suggesting that any opposition is racist," Young said. However, he argued that the Tea Party movement reflects a hateful anger toward Obama that goes far beyond political disagreement.

After a year, Obama remains a reminder for blacks, as well as other victims of prejudice, of the great possibilities open to them today, as well as the continuing limitations, Young said.

"If there has been a global economic recovery, the sobering reality is that the poor and jobless and homeless have seen little effect," he said.

About 70 people attended the talk in the Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society Museum, including Barbara Seals Nevergold, president of the African-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, which presented the program.

She said Obama's election brought with it expectations that his presidency could to a certain degree transcend racism.

"I didn't think that was going to happen," she said. "The reality is that we have a long way to go."

Likewise, State Sen. Antoine M. Thompson, D-Buffalo, said Obama's election has not solved such long-standing problems for blacks as employment discrimination and high student dropout rates from school, yet his presidency seems to have prompted the rise of more hate groups.

"Our fight and struggle continues," he said, "even though we have come a long way."

e-mail: hdavis@buffnews.com