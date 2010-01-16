Power Rankings / Bucky Gleason ranks the NHL top to bottom

(Through Thursday's games; last week in parentheses)

1. San Jose Sharks. Marleau scores 30 in 47 games, fastest in team history. (3)

2. Chicago Blackhawks. Kane had nine goals, nine assists in 11-game streak. (1)

3. New Jersey Devils. Brodeur stops 51 shots versus Rangers for sixth shutout. (2)

4. Washington Capitals. Ovechkin, Backstrom combine for 13 points in four games. (4)

5. Buffalo Sabres. Should learn plenty during seven-game roadie. (6)

6. Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby looking to take over NHL lead in goals. (5)

7. Phoenix Coyotes. Tippett: "Our margin of error is very slim on most nights." (8)

8. Calgary Flames. Total shots attempted in three-game stretch: 224. Goals: five. (7)

9. Nashville Predators. GM Poile picks up option for Trotz, coaching staff. (11)

10. Vancouver Canucks. Burrows on referee: "It was personal." (9)

11. Colorado Avalanche. Anderson is 4-5-2 at home after winning first five. (10)

12. Boston Bruins. Bergeron, Savard can't return soon enough from injuries. (13)

13. Detroit Red Wings. Lidstrom nets first goal since Oct. 8, ending 42-game drought. (14)

14 Los Angeles Kings. Had 12-1-3 record in one-goal games before seven straight L's. (12)

15. New York Rangers. Lundqvist had .953 save percentage in six-game stretch. (17)

16. Minnesota Wild. Backstrom earns franchise-record 114th career win. (20)

17. Montreal Canadiens. Gionta celebrates 500th NHL game with two PP goals. (19)

18. Philadelphia Flyers. Back in the hunt with third goalie Leighton leading 8-1-1 stretch. (23)

19. Ottawa Senators. Mike becomes second Brodeur in a week to shut out Blueshirts. (15)

20. Anaheim Ducks. Hiller in net for five straight victories. (21)

21. Dallas Stars. Sinking fast with nine straight losses. (16)

22. New York Islanders. Doesn't get much better than hanging six goals on Wings. (22)

23. Atlanta Thrashers. Kovalchuk trade rumors are perking up. (18)

24. St. Louis Blues. Three straight wins under Payne matches season high. (25)

25. Tampa Bay Lightning. Stamkos entered weekend with 25 goals, two more than last year. (26)

26. Florida Panthers. Sorry, not getting any sympathy from here for cold snap. (24)

27. Columbus Blue Jackets. Garon wins three straight in place of Rookie of Year Mason. (27)

28. Toronto Maple Leafs. Rosehill had 122 PIMs in 23 AHL games before promotion. (28)

29. Edmonton Oilers. Another lost season for town that once enjoyed abundance of riches. (29)

30. Carolina Hurricanes. Winless in Detroit since move to Raleigh. (30)