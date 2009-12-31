On the Record / January 1, 2010

> Hires/Promotions/Honors

The Western New York Association of Homes and Services for the Aging appointed Kathy U. Nyquist of Beechwood Homes president of its board of directors for the 2010 term. Other officers: President-elect, Tammy W. Schmidt, The Pines; treasurer, Michael E. McRae, Father Baker Manor; secretary, Patricia Weeks O'Connor, Mercy Nursing Facility. Chairs: Housing Council, Karen Zmich, United Church Manor and Cassie Rydzewski, Weinberg Campus; Adult Care Facility Council, Patricia E. Fitzgerald, Blocher Homes and Jennifer Blackchief, Bristol Home; Nursing Facility Council, Darlene Crispell, St. Francis of Buffalo and Dawn Clabeaux, Niagara Lutheran Home; Education, Maureen Mooney-Myers, The Pines; members at large, Bryan Donovan, Fox Run and John Malicki, Schofield Residence.

* * *

Chiampou Travis Besaw and Kershner, an Amherst accounting firm, appointed Brian Maze tax supervisor. Maze, a graduate of the University at Buffalo, was previously associated with Ernst and Young.

> Company items

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was named by The Lake Erie Consortium for Osteopathic Medical Training to its network of affiliated teaching hospitals with accredited residency programs. In addition, the medical center announced its family practice residency program has been accredited by the American Osteopathic Association and will immediately begin interviewing physician applicants for admission to the three-year program in July 2010.

* * *

KVS Information Systems, an Amherst-headquartered provider of municipal software solutions since 1969, provided MuniTrax, a KVS partner application that provides convenient online property tax paying services, to the Village of Valley Stream, New York.

> Patents

Title: "Tire for motorcycle"

No.: D606,483

Inventors: Donnelly, Steven Paul (West Seneca); Rampton, Neill (East Aurora)

Assignee: The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (Akron, Ohio)

Date issued: Dec. 22, 2009