Kids' excitement bubbles over First Night Out draws families downtown for good, clean New Year's fun

It was a different kind of bubbly that helped ring out the old year and usher in a new one Thursday during the annual Buffalo First Night Out celebration in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Instead of champagne, the delighted squeals of children were the featured attraction at the 21st annual event, a drug- and alcohol-free, family-oriented entertainment event produced by the Independent Health Foundation.

Greta Mobley, a downtown Buffalo resident, attended the festivities with her granddaughter, Azzure, 5, her great-nephew, Malik, 3, and several other relatives.

The youngsters whirled on the musical chair swing ride as Mobley watched and cheered them on from the sidelines.

"They love it! I can't tell exactly where they are the way the ride is spinning around," said Mobley.

"This is our third year here. I always bring the kids because it's entertaining for them, relatively inexpensive and it's great family fun. It's unbelievable that more people don't take advantage of it," Mobley added.

"Later, we do church and maybe some will do the ball drop. We bring the kids out here and then we do our thing, whatever that might be," she said.

April Davis Gampp, project manager for the Independent Health Foundation, said First Night Out "gives families something to do and something to celebrate in the new year."

"Typically," she added, "people go out and party, drink and go to the ball drop and things like that. This provides a drug- and alcohol-free, family-friendly event. There aren't many events out there for kids on New Year's Eve, so, it's something they can all do together."

A balloon and confetti drop closed out First Night Festivities at 10 p.m., two hours before the official ball drop in Roosevelt Square.

"It's something the kids don't normally get to see and experience," Davis Gampp said of the ball drop.

Outside, New Year's Eve was relatively mild, with the temperature slightly above freezing and a hint of drizzle.

Inside, on the Convention Center's main exhibit floor, were carnival rides and bounce houses. Also featured were ice skating and roller-skating -- both newly added activities.

Downstairs a selection of performers, including fan favorite Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, occupied every room of the Convention Center. There was also Doctor Kaboom, who conducted entertaining science experiments. In addition, there was the Storybook Forest, featuring costumed actors dressed as characters from popular children's storybooks.

"This is our 21st anniversary this year," Davis Gampp noted. "This year, we're also collaborating with Western New York United Against Drug and Alcohol Abuse. It's a perfect fit."

Craig Stevens traveled to the festivities with his wife, Amy, and their two daughters, Karrah, 9, and Tahnee, 12, all the way from the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation.

"This is my first year here," Stevens said. "It's just something different to do."

Alex and Mallra Bove of Cheektowaga were there with their 2-year-old son, Anthony.

"New Year's Eve should be a family event. It shouldn't just be about partying," said Mallra.

Christopher Tarantelli of Kenmore and wife Melanie came with their children, Sophia, 4, and Gabriel, 2.

"This is our first year where [Gabriel] is actually old enough to know what's going on," said Christopher. "Last year, we had to stay home with him instead of going out. That was a real adjustment."

"This is the best of both worlds," he added. "One of my friends is home playing board games with his kids. He lives downstate. But, here, it's like the mother of all birthday parties. It's not just clowns or a bounce house. It's all of those."

Renee Schwertfeger of Buffalo's Lovejoy neighborhood was another first-timer at the downtown celebration, attending with her son, Nathan, 7, and her brother, Eric. Schwertfeger waited on the sidelines as her son and brother laced up to go roller-skating.

"I heard about this on the news, and my son really wanted to come, and we don't really do anything on New Year's Eve," she said. "We're usually in the house. So he was excited about it."

e-mail: hmcneil@buffnews.com