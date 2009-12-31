Colts' Caldwell did best thing for his team

Q: I suggest that Colts coach Jim Caldwell pulled the starters so the Jets could make the playoffs. If I were a fan of Pittsburgh, Denver, or Houston, I would demand an investigation. Why hasn't this been discussed? I wonder how much Caldwell was paid? -- John Weare, Youngstown.

A: Let me restate: The Colts did the right thing. Have you watched their team this year? They are the best team in the league from 1 to 5 on their roster, not 1 to 22 or 1 to 53. If Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne, Dallas Clark, Dwight Freeney or Robert Mathis got hurt, their Super Bowl chances go down to almost nil. They're playing two backups at cornerback because both of their starters are hurt. Their defense ranks 16th overall, 21st against the run. If they were a deep, juggernaut like the Cowboys of the '90s , I'd agree that they should have gone for it. They have a brutal matchup facing them versus San Diego in the playoffs. They need all of their Big Five superstars healthy to win that game and the Super Bowl.

Q: What do you think about John Fox as the next coach of the Bills if he's fired by Carolina? -- T. Adkins, North Tonawanda.

A: I think he would be a good choice. Fox has a year left on his contract, and a story out of Carolina this week reported that the Panthers intend to keep him. However, that's not the end of the story. Fox is not likely to want to serve out a lame-duck season without a contract extension. So it remains to be seen how much he will try to pressure management to either extend his deal or let him out of the contract. Obviously, the Panthers aren't under any obligation to extend him. But an unhappy Fox might be able to make Carolina management uncomfortable. We'll see how the politics plays out in the coming week. Fox is 70-57 at Carolina with one Super Bowl appearance and a division title in 2008.

Q: What is your assessment as to if and when Andre Reed or Steve Tasker will make the Hall of Fame? There will be good receivers coming onto the list every year, as is the case again this year, and Hall voters don't seem inclined to set a precedent for inducting a pure special teams player. Your take? -- Randy Brown, Fredonia.

A: I believe Reed has a good chance to get in the Hall in the next few years. The fact Art Monk got in two years ago helps Reed. If Monk got in, Reed has to get in. This year is a crapshoot, because there are two sure bets as first-time inductees, Emmitt Smith and Jerry Rice. So that leaves 13 other modern-era candidates fighting for only three spots. It's almost sure one spot will be a pass rusher. So that makes 12 fighting for two. It's hard to predict who gets those two spots. Tasker keeps getting voted to the final 25, which is a good sign. He needs to get to the final 15 one of these years to be subject to full debate among the voters. Jan Stenerud is the only special teamer in the Hall. You're right, that's a big hurdle to cross.

Q: What are the rules for late-season roster changes? It seems teams out of the playoffs can put an unlimited number of players on IR, and sign extra street free agents. While that may be a dubious benefit, is it an advantage? -- Herb Kauderer, Lancaster.

A: A player must have a true injury to go on injured reserve. I don't think there's any benefit. There are slim pickings among players picked up off the street at this late stage.

This is the final Question Mark column of the season. Mark Gaughan will continue on-line chats at buffalonews.com during the offseason.1