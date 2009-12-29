State sues pellet firm in WNY as fraudulent

State investigators have obtained a court order against a Western New York wood pellet company accused of defrauding consumers by taking more than $200,000 in orders but not delivering any products or refunds.

Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo announced the temporary restraining order Tuesday banning Allegany Pellets LLC and owners Paul and Iasia Ceglia of Wellsville from taking advance payments from consumers, destroying any business records or property, or transferring any assets. The order was signed by Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio.

Cuomo sued the company, charging that it "lied to customers and solicited new orders" even when it couldn't "deliver products as promised," according to a news release from Cuomo's office.

The lawsuit seeks restitution for customers, plus penalties and costs to the state, and also seeks to bar the company and its owners from operating in New York unless they post a $200,000 performance bond.

The company's Web site now says that it has "stopped taking any additional orders at this time" and acknowledges "serious delays in pre-order shipments." The toll-free phone number also says that new orders are no longer being taken and that no one will be in the office to accept phone calls.

Paul Ceglia defended the company's efforts and said that it stopped accepting preorders in September and is now selling only pellets that it has actually produced. He also said he was surprised by Cuomo's action, saying that the Ceglias' lawyer had been negotiating and cooperating with state officials. He said that about 100 customers have received refunds, while "several dozen" have received pellets.

"We're doing everything we can do," he said in an interview. "I know it's not enough, [but] the problems that we've had have been out of our control. We're producing pellets, not quickly enough to satisfy everyone. We certainly are doing our best to try to pay those people back or provide them with their pellets as fast as we can."

According to Cuomo's office, Allegany Pellets urged consumers to preorder wood pellets in spring 2009, taking in about $200,000 in advance payments from dozens of consumers and promising 1,900 tons of wood pellets in the coming months for the winter season. But Allegany didn't deliver the wood or give refunds.

Instead, in September, the company sent a letter to those customers saying that it wouldn't deliver the pellets until year's end. The letter said the company had incurred significant layoffs and asked con

sumers to "dig deep" until it could make good.

In fact, there were no other employees, Cuomo said. And his investigation found that the Ceglias own 75 acres of oceanfront property in Nova Scotia, 30 acres and 70 rental properties in Wellsville, and their own home on two acres in Wellsville, but did not use any of that as collateral to repay consumers. The company also continued to solicit more business and take payments.

"This company and its owners repeatedly lied to consumers and continued to solicit new orders despite an inability to deliver wood pellets that were bought and paid for months before the winter heating season began," Cuomo said in the news release.

Ceglia said they are trying to get loans for the business and on the properties, and have even put the Nova Scotia property up for sale. They also returned $10,000 in checks that came in on the day the company's mills broke down, and he insisted that while the company had only two full-time employees, it did have "dozens of hired subcontractors" that it had to lay off.

e-mail: jepstein@buffnews.com