Harry and Judith Magiera

Mr. and Mrs. Harry A. Magiera of Lackawanna and Dunedin, Fla., celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with marital blessings in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Buffalo, followed byaparty for family and friends hosted by their sons at Lucarelli's Banquet Center, Lackawanna. Mr. Magiera and Judith A. Finley were married Dec. 26, 1959, in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Buffalo. He is a retired lithographer for Thorner-Sidney Press, Buffalo; she is a retired underwriting manager for KeyCorp Realty Credit. The couple has four sons and nine grandchildren.