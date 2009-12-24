>Auditions

The Subversive Theatre is seeking actors of all ages, races, backgrounds and genders for the upcoming production of "Harvest." Several roles are available. Both experienced and novice actors are encouraged to apply. Auditioners will be asked to present one monologue two minutes in length or less as well as to read sides from the play. Resumes are required, headshots are welcome but not required. Auditions, by appointment only, will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. next Friday and from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2. To schedule an appointment, call Rachel Zeller at 873-0755 or e-mail subversivepm@gmail.com.

The Palace Theatre will hold auditions for the spring musical production of "The Wizard of Oz" from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12 for ages 7 and up in the theater at 2 East Ave., Lockport. Prepare 16 bars of a song and bring dance attire. For more information, call 438-1130.

Send submissions for Behind the Scenes at least 14 days in advance to: Behind the Scenes, c/o The Buffalo News, One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240; e-mail gustocal@buffnews.com; or fax 849-3445.

-- Evonne Austin