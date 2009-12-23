MERCURI, Ralph

MERCURI - Ralph Passed away December 21, 2009, under the care of Hospice of Buffalo; husband of Mary Louise (nee Lepre) Mercuri; father of Ralph (Diane) Mercuri, Celeste LaBruna and Louis (Margaret) Mercuri; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of two; brother of Rose Marie (Ciro) Cao and the late Michael (Marcia) Mercuri; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, January 2, 2010 at 11 AM in St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 14 Francis Ave., Sloan. Memorials to Hospice of Buffalo would be appreciated by the family.