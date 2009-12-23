Myra A. Trautman, RN, Meals on Wheels volunteer Nov. 13, 1927 -- Dec. 22, 2009

Myra A. Trautman of the Town of Tonawanda, a retired registered nurse, died Wednesday in DeGraff Memorial Hospital, North Tonawanda. She was 82.

The former Myra Simon was born in Buffalo and was a 1945 graduate of Fosdick-Masten Park High School. She graduated from the Children's Hospital School of Nursing in 1948.

She worked as a registered nurse at various local health care facilities, including Children's Hospital, DeGraff Memorial Hospital and Sheridan Park Hospital, where she was night supervisor. Mrs. Trautman also worked for Family Care Services of Western New York, retiring in 1995.

A volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross, she was an usher at Artpark for 20 years. Mrs. Trautman was a member of Alliance for the Mentally Ill and was an organizer of Toughlove Support Group.

She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent for 56 years.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, George H.; two sons, James D. and Paul D.; and three daughters, Carol B. Halstead, Joyce M. Bobrowski and Linda F.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Episcopal Church of the Advent, 54 Delaware Road, Kenmore.

