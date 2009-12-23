Human dimension magnifies fire tragedy Family heritage full of high achievement

The magnitude of the fatal fire on Hyland Road in Cheektowaga started to sink in Wednesday as a portrait of the three victims began to take shape.

Mohammad Ansari, 60, was of Pakistani descent, a father of four and a creative thinker, who graduated from the University at Buffalo with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.

His daughter Faaiza Ansari, 25, wanted to be a pediatrician and was preparing to graduate from UB Medical School in the spring.

Mohammed's youngest daughter, Saaiba, 22, was following in her father's footsteps and was studying mechanical engineering at his alma mater.

"I'm in shock right now," said Faizan Haq, president of the Pakistani American Association of Western New York. "It's devastating."

A son, Ziauddin, 29, and an older daughter, Saaraa, 28, live out of state, neighbors said Wednesday.

Mohammad's wife, Sohaila, was believed to have been out of town at the time of the fatal fire, Haq said.

"I was told [family members would] be here in the next 24 hours," Haq said. "The community's focus at this time is to make sure they have proper housing and that there are people with them to comfort them."

Mohammad Ansari is a 1978 graduate of UB who raised his family on Hyland.

The Ansaris have lived in the neighborhood for about 20 years, said Michelle Foss, a neighbor who grew up across the street from them. The kids went to Lancaster schools, and Mohammad Ansari had worked for Calspan, although not in recent years, Foss said.

"He was an engineer," Foss said, "very smart, very inventive."

Mohammad Ansari was always coming up with ways to make everyday items work better, said Karlyn Finucane, a former neighbor who owns the home in front of the Ansari's house.

"He had weighted his mailbox so if you open it some pulley system would close it after so long," Finucane said. "He had a nifty kind of doorbell. The last time we were there he had some kind of wind turbine in his backyard. He had some kind of irrigation thing going on in his gardens. He would always be working on his gardens -- constantly."

Finucane remembers the entire family as welcoming and nice.

"They were just a wonderful family, always helpful," she said.

The tragic news hit particularly hard at the UB Medical School, where Faaiza Ansari was in her last year. She had been a summa cum laude graduate of UB in 2006.

"She was four months away from graduating and planned to be a pediatrician," said Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, senior associate dean for medical education at UB.

Nielsen got to know Faaiza Ansari, who returned recently from a visit to Baylor University Medical Center, where she interviewed for a residency.

Nielsen said Faaiza Ansari was a volunteer at the Lighthouse Free Medical Clinic, a student-run facility for people who have no health insurance, and at Cornerstone Manor, a shelter for women and children.

"This is a woman who loved kids and loved people," Nielsen said. "She was a beautiful person, both outwardly and inwardly, and someone who was very talented."

Faaiza was working with Dr. Susan S. Baker, professor of pediatrics, on research about bone health and children who have inflammatory bowel disease.

"She was very smart. She was a very hard worker, extremely conscientious," said Baker, co-division chief of the center for digestive diseases and nutrition at Women & Children's Hospital. "She had a lot of vitality, and she was just beautiful to look at.

"She voiced a real love of pediatrics -- she would have been marvelous."

e-mail: jrey@buffnews.com