Sitting is painful for injured Vanek

Thomas Vanek has no plans to change the way he plays or the equipment he wears. His game-day philosophy, though, has been modified.

An abdominal injury kept Vanek out of his second straight game Monday when the Buffalo Sabres visited Toronto. The left winger tested the ailment at the morning skate, twisting his torso and bouncing up and down, but he wasn't well enough to join the action in Air Canada Centre.

"When I try to take off, it doesn't feel right, so we're going to keep working on it," Vanek said. "It's better than it was two days ago, so hopefully it keeps progressing."

Vanek was struck in the midsection by teammate Tyler Myers' shot against Toronto last Friday night and played through the injury. Coach Lindy Ruff decided he could no longer keep Vanek in the lineup at half speed and sat him for Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Pittsburgh.

Though Vanek understands the decision, it goes against his hockey belief system.

"I hate missing games," he said. "I'm not a big fan of it. My theory, I guess, was as long as I could walk I could play. But Lindy came to me and said it's not good enough, which is tough to argue. I didn't feel right out there, but at the same time it's tough not to play."

Vanek has a tendency to get nicked because of his role. He can usually be found at the top of the crease, a spot where pucks are flying and opposing defensemen are hacking. There is equipment that could help -- former Sabres forward Rick Vaive wore notoriously bulky protective gear -- but Vanek also is involved in rushes and too much padding would slow him.

"You can wear different things, but it's about how comfortable you can get. I've never worn anything extra," Vanek said. "I've never backed down from a beating and stuff. It's something I actually enjoy. Bumps and bruises, they're part of the game, and I understand that.

"I've gotten hit there before in the past, and it's never turned out this way. I don't know if the shot was that hard, or if it's the way I positioned myself. It just got me perfectly, I guess."

* * *

Sabres forward Patrick Kaleta didn't skate and was out for the second time in three games. The right winger was injured Wednesday when Ottawa's Jarkko Ruutu drove his head into the glass. Kaleta missed Friday's game against the Leafs and returned Saturday. He played just 4:57.

"He's still hampered by the neck," Ruff said. "It was bothering him pretty bad the other night when he played. [Playing] didn't make anything worse. It's just not right yet."

With two forwards out, defenseman Nathan Paetsch dressed as a winger on the fourth line with Adam Mair and center Matt Ellis. It was only Paetsch's fourth game since Oct. 31.

* * *

Defenseman Chris Butler skated with all his teammates for the first time since spraining his ankle Dec. 3.

"It's refreshing to get back on the ice, other than just watching games and riding the bike," said Butler, who took a light skate with a few players Saturday. "You're almost excited to bag skate and kind of get back in shape again.

"The frustrating thing is I'm fine walking around with no problems, but all the different pivoting and deflections with the skates kind of set it off again. It's night and day difference from now and when it first happened. I don't really have a timeline for now, it's just kind of get back in shape and do all the movements pain-free."

* * *

Ruff, an assistant on Canada's Olympic team, conceded he didn't know of any flaws in Ryan Miller's game that might help The True North score on the Sabres' goaltender, an American who leads the NHL in the major crease categories.

"I don't think there is right now," Ruff said. "If there was, other teams would have it already. He's just been solid. . . . His reading the game and reading plays in the game is just real good right now. He doesn't have any holes."

