Teen charged with drunk driving in crash that killed his girlfriend

A Medina teenager is accused of driving drunk in the Dec. 6 crash that killed his 17-year-old girlfriend, according to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua J. Stockwell, 18, was charged Friday with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right and driving without wearing a seat belt in the Town of Shelby crash that killed Jenna H. Pratt, also of Medina.

Toxicology tests show Stockwell had a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent, the Sheriff's Office said. The legal threshold for driving while intoxicated is .08 percent in New York State.

"We have evidence that alcohol played a role in the accident," Undersheriff Steven D. Smith told The Buffalo News Friday.

Further, because Stockwell is not of legal age, the Sheriff's Office could bring charges against anyone who provided him with alcohol.

"That is part of the ongoing investigation. We're pursuing that at this time," Smith said.

Jenna's father, John H. Pratt III, declined to comment on Stockwell's arrest when reached by The News Friday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred about 12:15 a.m. Dec. 6, when a car driven by Stockwell ran off the south side of Martin Road in Shelby and smashed into a tree, according to the Sheriff's Office.

That section of Martin Road is a straight, flat road and weather conditions were good at the time of the crash, investigators said. There was no indication that Stockwell was speeding or using a cell phone just before the car went off the road.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt, and the impact of the crash forced Jenna partway through the passenger-side window, officials said.

Stockwell had told investigators that he and Jenna were having a discussion in the car and she grabbed the wheel just before the crash. Smith said Friday that investigators don't have any evidence to corroborate, or refute, that statement, but their probe has led them to believe Stockwell's alcohol use contributed to the crash.

Stockwell does not have any prior arrests for DWI or driving while ability impaired, Smith said.

Stockwell was arrested Friday, arraigned in Shelby Town Court and released on his own recognizance. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Jenna was a senior at Medina High School. She was a cheerleader, softball player, dancer, chorus member and member of the Future Farmers of America, according to her obituary in the Batavia Daily News.

e-mail: swatson@buffnews.com