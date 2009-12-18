On the Record / December 19, 2009

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

Catholic Health named Dr. Saurin Popat to the medical staff at Sisters Hospital. Popat, an otolaryngologist, completed a two-year head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstructive fellowship at the University of Toronto with additional fellowship training in skull base surgery in Bern, Switzerland. He served as the director of head and neck surgical oncology at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Hauptman-Woodward Medical Research Institute named Dr. Angela Gronenborn, Rosalind Franklin professor and chairwoman of the Department of Structural Biology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, to its Scientific Advisory Council. The Scientific Advisory Council was established to obtain outside advice and guidance from respected scientists with various areas of expertise from across the world.

***

>Company items

Reid Stores has introduced a new Crosby's convenience store located at 105 Rock City Street, at the corner of 4th Street in Little Valley. The new location opened Friday and will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The store was formerly a Uni-Mart. Reid Stores will consolidate its efforts in Little Valley by closing its Crosby Marts location on Erie Street.

Crowley Webb and Associates, a marketing communications agency located in Buffalo, was awarded Finalist Certificate by the Global Awards for the agency's business-to-business campaign on behalf of Praxis, a pharmaceutical study recruitment company headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. This is the sixth consecutive year that CWA has received Global Award recognition for its work on behalf of Praxis.

***

>Patents

Title: "Lip balm container"

No.: D605,364

Inventors: Lokken, Jeffrey (Buffalo)

Assignee: Lornamead Inc. (Stamford, Conn.)

Date issued: Dec. 1, 2009

*

Title: "Solid oxide fuel cell system"

No.: 7,629,069

Inventors: Finnerty, Caine (Buffalo)

Assignee: NanoDynamics Energy (Buffalo)

Date issued: Dec. 8, 2009