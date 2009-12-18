Holiday decorators go for broke with TV show's money in contest

YOUNGSTOWN -- Conjuring up a trio of unique but equally charming themes, three Youngstown families worked hard this week to win the title of "Best Holiday House" for a new HGTV cable network show.

Trailed by camera crews and armed with thousands of twinkling lights, all three families hustled Friday to put finishing touches on their creations for the "Holiday Battle on the Block" show to be aired on HGTV U.S. and HGTV Canada next December. The show will be hosted by Kim Myles and Scott McGillivray. Judging began at 5 p.m. and lasted late into the night, but, win or lose, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"It's fun, but it's been crazy," said Jodee Riordan, who, along with husband, Chris, and their four children, created a "traditional Youngstown Christmas theme" at their home at 130 Elliott St. "This whole thing is kind of overwhelming."

The Riordans went for the classic look, with plenty of greenery and huge red velvet bows, as well as an ice rink and a borrowed, authentic "Welcome to Youngstown" sign. Their close friends, Jay and Michelle Phelps, of 319 Riverview Drive, re-created the Nutcracker ballet in their front yard, complete with a life-sized ballerina, with the help of their two young sons.

Matthew and Jamie Latko, of 976 River Road, designed a whole story behind their "Candyland Forest." The scene featured huge, handcrafted shooting stars and an inflatable helicopter perched on the home's second-story balcony, delivering gifts to waiting elves on the ground while the "Santa Express" on the railroad tracks below apparently ran out of presents.

The selection of this family of five for the competition was quite a topper in a remarkable year, in which Matthew underwent bypass surgery two months prior to a kidney/pancreas transplant in October in Erie County Medical Center.

"Matthew has a heart of gold and a will of steel," said Jamie. "This Christmas is so special for us. This [cable show] experience has been great for our whole family."

Contestant Michelle Phelps described her family's involvement as "phenomenal. We have enjoyed every single bit of it. The [film] crew made it fun and the community has been totally behind this."

Her husband, Jay, who was smiling, said he felt the fact that he is a professional electrician "gives us an edge."

Each family was given about $2,500 along with two "light-o-rama" machines and a technician to explain how to coordinate lights with music. They also were loaned a production assistant.

The Riordans took Sunday afternoon to shop at Dave's Craft & Christmas in Cheektowaga, where Jodee said they spent nearly $1,600 in one trip.

"It wasn't difficult to spend that much because you might need 20 boxes of LED icicle lights or you might need nine swags at $20 each for a garland," she said. "It adds up pretty quickly."

Her daughter, Sarah, 11, who helped make oversized, old-fashioned ornaments, called the whole experience "very exciting," although she was surprised at the slow pace of filming.

"On TV, everything happens so much faster," the Lewiston-Porter sixth-grader said.

John and Christina Asklar and their four children, who live at 4016 Cliff St., Niagara Falls, won the DeVeaux competition held last week.

