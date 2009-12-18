Ciminelli earns tour exemption

Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga can forget about those PBA Tour qualifying rounds he had to go through each week to earn a spot in the main tournament field on the Lumber Liquidators Tour.

Ciminelli earned a tour exemption for the 2010-11 season with his third-place finish this week in the Sands Regency PBA Regional Players Invitational at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev.

Ciminelli, 23, was the youngest to earn an exemption, but he has been knocking on the door for the last two seasons. Twice this summer he advanced from the TQR rounds to make two television appearances in the PBA World Series of Bowling in Detroit.

"My career is set," beamed the former Teen Masters champion and All-America bowler at Erie Community College.

Ciminelli finished with 6,324 for 30 games (210.8) and collected $3,000. First-place finisher Scott Norton of San Francisco bowled 6,482 and won $7,500. The top seven finishers earned tour exemptions.

Jeff Zaffino of Warren, Pa., was the oldest qualifier at 50. Zaffino has bowled on tour in years past, but is still looking for his first national title.

"Now my decision is whether or not to quit my job [as a garage door installer]," he said.

Tom Sorce of Blasdell finished in a tie for 35th at 5,958 and won $512.50. Dan Patterson of Buffalo was 49th (5,859, $450).

***

Zebehazy honored

Jim Zebehazy, who was inducted into the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame in 2008, was selected by the the United States Bowling Congress Youth Committee to receive the 2010 USBC Kerm Helmer Horizon Award.

The award is named for the late team founder and long-time bowling coach at ECC and recognizes "leaders in the youth bowling community who have displayed the courage, determination and ability to develop far-reaching programs of national scope that provide fun and exciting opportunities."

A Buffalo native who lives in Leesburg, Fla., Zebehazy has worked in the bowling industry for more than 26 years. He was the executive director of the Young American Bowling Alliance from 1998 until it became part of the unified USBC four years ago.

"I had the good fortune to get to know and work with Kerm Helmer," Zebehazy said. "He was someone who dedicated his life to the betterment of youth bowling. He became a good friend and mentor who helped me fully understand the meaning of the phrase, 'The youth are our future.' To win an award named in his honor is something that I never dreamed of, but humbly accept."

Zebehazy started his career in the bowling industry in the early 1980s as a field representative for the American Bowling Congress before taking over as ABC's group executive for field service in 1990.

Zebehazy will be presented the award during the USBC Convention, April 28-May 1 in Reno, Nev.

***

Szczerbinski contends

Current Team USA member John Szczerbinski of North Tonawanda stood in third place with one nine-game round to bowl in the USBC Team USA Trials at Sunset Station's Strike Zone Bowling Center in Henderson, Nev.

Szczerbinski had 6,038 total pinfall (223.6 average), 199 behind the leader, John Janawicz of Winter Haven, Fla. heading into the final day of the competition. PBA Tour pro Mike Fagan, who was runner-up to Lackawanna's Jack Jurek in the PBA Shark Championship, was second with 6,185 pins.

Szczerbinski stood in fourth place after the first round with 2,022. He averaged 238.7 in his last four games after a slow start.

The top three men and top three women finishers after 36 games will earn automatic spots on Team USA.

***

Wells-Layton win

Booker Wells and Ike Layton Jr. won the $500 prize with their 1,065 total in the Amateur Bowlers Tour Combined Doubles Tournament at the Broadway Sports Center. Shawn Bender and Harley Burrows were second with 1,038 and Charlie Zmozynski and Mike Platter third with 1,023.

Next on the ABT schedule will be Sunday's Year End Appreciation Combination Singles at AMF Airport Lanes with $1,500 first place guaranteed. Qualifying squads will bowl at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This event is for current ABT members only.

