Former teammate's death throws Fitzpatrick for a loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick practiced with a heavy heart Thursday.

A few hours after learning about the death of former Cincinnati Bengals teammate Chris Henry, Fitzpatrick was still having a hard time comprehending the loss.

"It was very sad. Tragic news," a somber Fitzpatrick said at the Bills' practice facility. "It definitely makes you stop and think. Everybody in this locker room is affected by it, even the guys that didn't know Chris on a personal level. When the news broke, everybody was gathered around the TV, watching. It's always something you never want to see happen, especially somebody in the NFL brotherhood. It affects everybody more than people realize."

Fitzpatrick knew Henry more than anyone because they played together. The two connected on a pair of touchdown passes last season.

What Fitzpatrick remembers most is how talented Henry was. Fitzpatrick said Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer like to call Henry "the next Randy Moss."

"The way he played on the football field, the passion that he played with, how much he loved the game and really the chance that the Bengals gave him because they knew what kind of person that he was and the talent he possessed," Fitzpatrick said. "I'm still trying to grasp what really happened because it's such tough news and a shock to hear."

Henry was known for his off-the-field transgressions. He was suspended for eight games by the NFL in 2007 and the Bengals released him in April 2008 after his fifth arrest. But Henry had been a model citizen since being brought back by the Bengals later that year.

"I think for the guys that know him, it's very different than the public perception of him," Fitzpatrick said. "I can tell you that everybody loved him in the locker room. He was a great teammate. He really had his share of problems, but really got his life on track. It's going to be really hard for those guys because of how much they really cared for him."

The Bills' players and coaches took a knee at midfield inside the fieldhouse after practice and said a prayer for Henry and his family.

"Obviously, everybody's hearts and thought and prayers go out to his family, his fiancee, his kids," Fitzpatrick said. "It was really tough news."

***

Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens didn't like practicing outside in the cold on Wednesday. One day later, he apparently was too sick to practice.

Owens did not attend Thursday's workout due to an illness. Coach Perry Fewell wasn't sure if Owens will be back today.

Also not practicing were left tackle Jonathan Scott (eye) and right guard Kendall Simmons. Scott was in uniform and did some work on the side under the supervision of head trainer Bud Carpenter.

Fewell said Scott and Simmons wouldn't necessarily have to practice today to be available for the game.

Safety Jairus Byrd (groin), wide receiver Justin Jenkins (knee) and offensive tackle Jamon Meredith (ankle) were limited Thursday.

***

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder, rib and ankle) practiced on a limited basis on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Moss, who didn't practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons, practiced fully Thursday.

Besides Brady, five other Patriots starters were limited practice participants -- linebacker Tully Banta-Cain (shoulder), defensive end Jarvis Green (knee), right tackle Nick Kaczur (shoulder), right guard Stephen Neal (ankle) and tight end Ben Watson (knee).

The only starters that haven't practiced this week are defensive end Ty Warren (ankle) and nose tackle Vince Wilfork (foot). Both are expected to play on Sunday.

e-mail: awilson@buffnews.com

***

BILLS VS. PATRIOTS

Ralph Wilson Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: Ch. 4

Radio 96.9 FM

Latest line: Bills ( 7)