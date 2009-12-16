When it comes to athletes, don't be so quick to judge

Close your eyes and allow your imagination to take over your mind. Envision yourself as a diver with your bare feet planted on the edge of the rough surface of the board. You're taking in your audience as they politely wait in silence for your next move. There are young boys and girls fidgeting with impatience, young adults ready for you to get the show on the road and elders with looks of admiration in their eyes.

Everyone seems to believe they know what you're preparing to do, but they really don't. You could do the perfect dive as expected, flawlessly. But the truth is that nobody is flawless. We make decisions on a whim that may not be approved of in the public eye. You have the ability to cannonball into the water, splash your audience and create complete chaos.

Now, open your eyes and let's look at athletes. Recently in the media, the hot topic is Tiger Woods, who had affairs with numerous women. This is not the first time one of our favorite sports stars has been caught doing something disreputable, however. Just last year, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps was caught on camera smoking marijuana at a college party.

But consider this: Plenty of people have had affairs or smoked pot, and people have accepted their behavior. Why do we tend to judge athletes so harshly? Yes, they have a reputation to uphold with so many people constantly watching them and looking up to them. They have more to consider before doing anything and should realize the possible consequences of their actions.

However, although pro athletes are very talented, that doesn't necessarily mean they are equipped with a perfect mind-set. Under the uniforms, there are average men and women who excel in sports. This does not necessarily make them flawless people.

Have some sympathy, any amount, when you see sports stars' problems leaked to the media. They are unable to escape their mistakes. Just imagine not being able to escape your biggest mistake and having the entire country judge you. We have it lucky sometimes.

Dive, leap, cannonball or freefall into the water. No matter which way, you will reach the surface.

Jennifer Musone is a junior at Williamsville East High School.