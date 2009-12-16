How The News voted: Basketball tips off

Every week 10 voters participate in The News' large and small school polls for boys basketball. The poll is published each Tuesday in the Sidelines of the Scholastic Spotlight.

Large schools

1. Niagara Falls - We've mentioned it on here before, but we think the Wolverines would have similar results against the teams Nichols played in the early going, and we'll believe that Falls will fall when we see it.

2. Nichols - A easy No. 1 pick -- if there wasn't a superpower that seemingly reloads every year around these parts.

The great thing is, we'll find out what's up Wednesday night.

3. Jamestown - Things got pretty muddy from here to about No. 8. We'll put the Red Raiders here, even if they haven't played yet.

4. Canisius - Great win over Sweet Home. They get Falls visiting this weekend as part of a top-notch Tom Keenan Memorial Tournament.

5. East - Domonique Jackson scores from anywhere, Deon Robinson is a great shooter, plus the Panthers have more than that. They lost to St. Mary's, but losing to any number of the deep bunch of ranked small schools this year is certainly no great shame.

6. Sweet Home - Panthers still working out their football legs.

7. Bishop Timon-St. Jude - Tigers and Dut Dour look like they are for real. Gotta love all these teams looking to make an impact this season.

8. Williamsville South - You could argue that they could still be No. 3, which is where we had them in the preseason poll, because they lost to Timon without Mark Coppola whizzing around the court. But, we'll vote on what's in front of us, and that's a South currently without Coppola and a loss to the Tigers.

9. St. Joe's - Usual murderous schedule has them below .500. It's almost like the Marauders are daring all of us to forget about them.

10. Riverside - A nice start for the Frontiers, good enough to have them just about reach a poll which, for now, is not heavy on candidates. A poll heavy with candidates is up next.

Small schools

1. Olean - Huskies have a lot back, so look out Class B.

2. Middle College - I'm a believer after catching them at the Cataract Classic.

3. St. Mary's - Never mind the blowout to Nichols. That club is going to be pretty large.

4. Lackawanna - Yes, knocking off those large schools impressed me.

5. Grover Cleveland - Top 10 large school for most of the last decade belongs here.

6. Depew - Hey, didn't you guys lose two All-WNYers for crying out loud? Great start for the Wildcats.

7. Akron - I can certainly see these guys rising in the poll down the road.

8. Maple Grove - Looking forward to the excellent Maple Grove-St. Mary's matchup tonight.

9. Allegany-Limestone - Shoutout to CCAA I and a quality returning Gator squad.

10. East Aurora - Looks like the Blue Devils season is far from headed to the transfer station. Get it? Heh.

---Keith McShea



