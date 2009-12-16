Eating disorder clinic serving adults closes

A private clinic that served adults with eating disorders abruptly closed last week, leaving the region with only one organization to assist this vulnerable population, advocates said.

The Avalon Centers closed their facilities in Lancaster and Clarence with little warning to their 65 clients, who now are scrambling to find new treatment.

"If I start struggling again, there's nowhere around here I can go. I would have to go away," said Ashley Chudy, 22, an Avalon client who has lived with anorexia since she was in middle school.

Founder and owner Art Boese said he made the difficult decision to close Avalon after spending $1.8 million of his own money since 1998 to prop up the centers.

"It has never made a dollar -- ever. All I did was keep feeding it," said Boese, an Ontario resident whose daughter battled an eating disorder.

The operators of an eating-disorder clinic in Syracuse have asked the state Office of Mental Health for permission to open a center here that would help fill the void left by Avalon's closing.

But for now, the Eating Disorders Association of Western New York -- which has its own money problems -- is the only local organization serving adults with eating disorders.

"We're obviously going to become busier," said Ann Marie LiCausi, its executive director.

LiCausi is working to set up support groups for former Avalon clients and to refer them for follow-up treatment.

Avalon opened in 1998 as the first partial inpatient -- meaning patients go home at night -- program in New York State for the treatment of eating disorders, according to Avalon's Web site. The facility on Harris Hill Road offered 7 1/2 hours per day of group counseling, nutritional counseling and other services for five days per week.

Such care can be expensive -- with an average industry cost of $1,000 per day -- and it often is not covered by medical insurance plans, LiCausi said.

Avalon later opened an outpatient clinic on Main Street in Clarence. At the time of its closing, Avalon had 65 outpatient clients and no inpatient clients. The Avalon owner said he fought to keep the facility open as long as he could, wiping out his family's savings while struggling to gain the full support of the local medical community.

He said he tried to sell Avalon to two different parties, including the Centre Syracuse operators, but those deals fell through at the last minute.

Boese paid two employees for an extra three days so that they could call patients to cancel their appointments. But he said he couldn't afford to keep the employees on long enough for face-to-face meetings with every client.

"I don't want to go out being the bad guy after we've helped so many people. I know we've saved a lot of lives," said Boese.

Ronald C. Fish, a psychologist and one of three partners who run the Syracuse eating-disorder clinic, said he couldn't comment on whether they considered buying Avalon.

Callers to Avalon's main phone number now hear a voice-mail message that directs them to Jewish Family Service, the Eating Disorders Association or Crisis Services for care.

The association is working to improve its own dire finances. LiCausi hopes donations from foundations and residents can make up for the $109,000 that Erie County cut from its budget.

Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters Hospital both have eating-disorder programs, but the programs cater to adolescents, LiCausi said.

Chudy, who has battled an eating disorder for about 10 years, used both Avalon facilities in 2008 and this year. She twice went to a residential center in North Carolina, but that was costly and time-consuming.

Here, Chudy bonded with her Avalon nutritionist and with the patients she met in group therapy, and she worries about losing those connections.

"I still struggle immensely. I was in treatment up to two days before my wedding," said Chudy, a Williamsville resident who got married in October.

