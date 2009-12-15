Merger appears dead after split straw vote

Merging Fredonia and Brocton school districts appears to be dead, based on the results of a straw vote Tuesday in each district.

While Fredonia residents voted 1,281 to 665 in favor of the centralization effort, their counterparts in the Brocton district rejected a merger, 822 to 469.

In order for the merger to move forward, residents of both districts had to support it. The next step in the process would have been the final vote.

Brocton School District Clerk Linda Miller noted the turnout of Brocton residents was the largest voter turnout in district history.

Since last year, the two districts have been studying the idea of merging to help consolidate costs and programming amid evidence of decreasing student enrollment and increasing staff and operations costs.

Without a merger, the superintendents of both districts said they expect a larger tax hike next year for each district -- as well as staff and program cuts.

A merger would have resulted in an infusion of $30 million in state reorganization incentive aid to the combined districts.

When they meet next, members of both school boards will discuss the results and plot a new course.

In Fredonia, the voting was held from noon to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, and in Brocton, from noon to 8 p.m. in the lobby of the gym off School Street.

The question on the ballot was: "Should the Brocton Central School and the Fredonia Central School districts be joined together as a single district by centralization?" The New York State Education Department phrased the question.

Previously, Fredonia Superintendent Paul DiFonzo -- conceding that a merger was not an easy move -- made a public pitch for residents to learn about the issue, and brochures answering questions about centralization were mailed to residents of both districts.

"We need people to be objective," DiFonzo said, "and we need people to vote, one way or the other. Educate yourself, and make your decision."

DiFonzo also noted that if Fredonia did not centralize in 2010-11, the district could be looking at a $2.2 million shortfall next year.

He added that the district stood to lose $798,000 in federal stimulus aid -- money that this year helped pay for staffing -- and would face a 5 percent increase in operational costs, including employee retirement and benefits, utility increases and contractual expenses.