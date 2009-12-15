Gill gave Bulls reasons to believe

There are college football coaches who are all about winning, all about total control, all about basking in the adulation that victory affords them. And, in lesser numbers, there are college football coaches who accept that they're parental figures, role models, educators capable of influencing young lives in profound and lasting ways.

There are college coaches who scream and swear and belittle their troops in the misguided belief that the harsher the treatment the tougher the player. And in lesser numbers there are those who regard civility as appropriate and necessary and the only means of imparting poignant lessons that transcend the playing field.

The University at Buffalo will find another football coach. Chances are slim it will find another Turner Gill, a man who forged a legacy defined by the depth of his character and example of his ways.

In university annals Gill will be remembered as the coach who navigated UB's ascent from the doldrums of Division I football, a journey that culminated with last year's Mid-American Conference championship and the school's first bowl appearance. Few had believed it possible that a university situated in the snowy Northeast and devoid of significant football tradition could scale such heights.

Before he took the job Gill assessed the negatives and looked to bury them with positives. He saw commitment on the part of the university. He believed in himself and his coaching methodology, which threw convention out the window. Assistants were expected to finish their work in the allotted time and spend evenings with their families. Players were expected to adhere to the program's principles, which included an emphasis on academics. In time, so long as he could cultivate and nurture the values instilled in him by his former Nebraska coach, Tom Osborne, Gill believed success eventually would arrive.

"Now don't get me wrong," Gill said during a lengthy interview preceding his first season. "I'm a very competitive person. And I understand W's and L's. We're not going to take those things lightly. But there's things that we have to do to get to those W's. You have to build a relationship with these guys. You have to get trust. And as we all know with those two factors, what has to happen? Time. Time. I can't sit here and tell you how long that is, whether it's one week or five months or one year or five years. None of us know that answer."

The answer was three years, a Usain Bolt sprint considering where it all started. UB was 10-69 in its modern Division I era before Gill's hiring, never had won more than two conference games in a season.

Gill won with dignity and he accepted defeat with class, never lost composure on the sidelines, never showed up a player. He began every weekly news conference by listing all the team and individual accomplishments from the previous week, even in the days when the cupboard was virtually bare. The players quickly bought into his style, his leadership, his vision. Senior defensive end Dane Robinson summed it up in an e-mail fired off to Kansas players after Gill took the Jayhawks job.

"He's transformed everything we do here at Buffalo," Robinson wrote. "How we carry ourselves, how we view the game of football and how we view ourselves as football players. If he's taught me anything at UB, it is to believe, to believe in ourselves, believe in this program and believe in each other. His philosophy and style will always be to treat each one of you guys as people first and players second."

Gill will win at Kansas for the same reasons he made his mark at UB. He attracts good players with his genuine sincerity. And he molds them by treating them with respect.

e-mail: bdicesare@buffnews.com