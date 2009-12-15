Fort announcement nears

New developments in the ongoing effort to save the Fort Erie Race Track may be unveiled Thursday at a news conference at the Town of Fort Erie's Leisureplex facility.

James C. Thibert, who has been spearheading efforts to save the track, "tentatively" called the 10 a.m. news conference but declined further comment Tuesday.

Thibert is general manager of the Fort Erie Development and Tourism Corp. and heads a not-for-profit group seeking to acquire the 112-year-old thoroughbred track from Nordic Gaming Corp.

Daryl Wells Jr., track publicity director, said "We don't want to comment right now. We want to await further developments."

Sue Leslie, president of the group representing Fort Erie horsemen, could not be reached for comment.

On Nov. 20, she told members "the efforts to save [the track] are ongoing. . . . Negotiations and dialogue are taking place with the not for profit consortium and several other parties, including the Province [of Ontario]."

In September, Thibert announced a proposal that requested $75 million in assistance from the provincial government over five years.