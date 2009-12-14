Sidelines /1News and notes from area high schools

,9 2009-10 News basketball polls1

State classification is in parentheses;

first-place votes in brackets.

BOYS LARGE SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPts

1. Niagara Falls (AA)* [5] 2-095

1. Nichols (A)* [5] 3-095

3. Canisius (A) 3-077

4. Jamestown (AA) 0-056

5. Sweet Home (AA) 1-153

6. Wmsv. South (A-1) 2-150

7. Timon-St. Jude (A) 3-035

8. St. Joe's (A) 1-232

9. East (A-2) 1-127

10. Riverside (A-2) 2-018

* -- Indicates tie

Also receiving votes (listed by points received): Orchard Park (AA) 7, Frontier (AA) 2, Grand Island (A-1) 2, Lake Shore (A-1) 1.

2009-10 voters: Mark Simon (St. Joe's of the Monsignor Martin Association), Jim Palano (Bishop Timon-St. Jude/Monsignor Martin), Paul Schintzius (Sweet Home/ECIC II), Al Monaco (Williamsville South/ECIC II), Erik O'Bryan (North Tonawanda/Niagara Frontier League), Steve Allen (official), Benji Bluman (official), Mike Greenberg (official), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association poll contributor), Keith McShea (The Buffalo News).

BOYS SMALL SCHOOLS

No. Team (Class) RecordPts

1. Olean (B-1) [9] 3-199

2. Middle College (C) [1] 3-089

3. St. Mary's (B) 3-175

4. Lackawanna (B-1) 3-066

5. Akron (B-2) 2-048

6. Grover Cleveland (B-1) 1-045

7. Depew (B-1) 3-042

8. Allegany-Limestone (B-2) 2-032

9. Maple Grove (D) 1-127

10. East Aurora (B-1) 2-020

Also receiving votes (listed by points received): Cassadaga Valley (C) 2, Medina (B-1) 2, Wilson (B-2) 2, Niagara Catholic (B) 1.

2009-10 voters: Earl Schunk (Grover Cleveland of the Yale Cup), Dan Gill (St. Mary's of the Monsignor Martin Association), Tony Krupski (JFK/ECIC IV), Brett Sippel (Wilson/Niagara-Orleans), Jeff Anastasia (Olean/CCIAC I), Sil Dan (Park/IAC), Rich Hill (official), Dave Universal (New York State Sportswriters Association poll contributor), "Centercourt" (Prep Talk blog contributor), Keith McShea (The Buffalo News).

GIRLS BASKETBALL POLLS

Coaches or officials interested in serving as a large or small school pollster for girls is asked to e-mail: mmonnin@buffnews.com.

How The News voted

Check out The News' ballot in the boys basketball polls at the Prep Talk blog (blogs.buffalonews.com).

Coming attractions

The always excellent lineup of Monsignor Martin Association-ECIC Challenge games includes the boys basketball game of the year Wednesday night as co-No. 1 large schools Nichols and Niagara Falls meet at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary's. There are tripleheaders tonight, Wednesday and Thursday.

There are two key girls basketball games this week in the Monsignor Martin Association. Holy Angels hosts Sacred Heart on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Nichols hosts Nardin on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The 24th Southern Tier Wrestling Officials Holiday Classic at the Jamestown Savings Bank Ice Rink highlights this weekend's tournaments. The 38-team event takes place on Friday and Saturday and includes Niagara-Wheatfield, Lancaster and V-Spencerport as well as some of the top teams from Pennsylvania.

The Lockport indoor track team is in action again on Saturday at Fredonia State at 2 p.m. in the A/D Division meet. Lions senior Drew Perilli is coming off last Friday's 4:30.4 in the mile, which just missed the state cut time of 4:28.5.

The Williamsville East boys swimming team, coming off last week's win over rival Williamsville North, hosts Lancaster today at 6 p.m. and is at West Seneca West on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The Clarence boys bowling team, ECIC I co-champs last year with Frontier, takes on Orchard Park on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Orchard Park Lanes. The Red Devils beat Frontier in their season-opener last week, 5-2. . . . In Buffalo Public Schools bowling, unbeatens South Park and Bennett square off today in Division I boys at 3:30 at Voelkers Lanes in Buffalo. Both teams are 8-0.

Today's live chat hits road

News Sports Reporter Keith McShea's live high school sports chat will take place tonight at 9:30 p.m. from St. Mary's, where he'll be taking in the action at the Monsignor Martin-ECIC Challenge. The discussion at the Prep Talk blog at buffalonews.com will certainly include basketball as well as this year's All-Western New York football team.

