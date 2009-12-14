RBs finally run wild

The Buffalo Bills had a big day running the ball on Sunday, rushing for 200 yards in a 16-10 win at Kansas City.

The Bills' maligned offensive line had a strong day blocking, as did other players as they paved the way for running backs Fred Jackson and Marshawn Lynch to have their best game as a tandem this season.

Jackson and Lynch also helped themselves with some smart, instinctive running.

It's been rare to see the Bills run the ball this well, so it is worth reviewing.

The Bills had some success running misdirection plays. On Marshawn Lynch's 47-yard run in the first quarter, the offensive line slanted to the left and got the Chiefs' defense to flow that way.

But Lynch wisely cut back to the right side, where TE Jonathan Stupar cut down OLB Tamba Hali and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went low to take out CB Brandon Flowers to spring Lynch down the sideline.

In the third quarter, Lynch took a toss from Fitzpatrick and then cut up the middle. C Geoff Hangartner, RG Kendall Simmons, RT Kirk Chambers and Stupar all delivered blocks to create a crease for Lynch to rumble for 9 yards.

Jackson showed great elusiveness on an 18-yard run late in the first half. The Chiefs blitzed on the play and DT Deon Gales penetrated and had Jackson in the backfield, but Jackson spun away and outran three defenders to the outside. WR Terrell Owens' block helped Jackson gain an additional 10 yards.

The Bills had some nice runs on the perimeter such as an 8-yard dash by Jackson. He took the pitch and followed pulling LG Andy Levitre around the corner. Instead of running out of bounds and settling for a short gain, Jackson planted his right foot and turned upfield and got more yards. By the way, Levitre finished his block by putting his man on the ground.

