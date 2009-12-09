Live from the RC: Bona-UB women's hoops

OLEAN -- St. Bonaventure puts the best win streak in program history on the line in about half an hour when the 8-0 Bonnies host the University at Buffalo.

Bona continues to shine defensively, allowing opponents to score just 46.7 points a game. Also in Bona's favor is its turnover margin -- Bona is plus-2.6 while UB is minus-5.3.

Look for interesting match-ups in the low post particularly between UB's Kourtney Brown and Bona's Megan Van Tatenhove.

The Bulls (1-6) are looking for their first win since opening the season with an overtime victory at Niagara.

15:52: Bona leads, 6-5. UB is getting some good offensive rebounds and second chance points.

11:58: Too many turnovers for the Bonnies but they still lead, 9-8.

7:47: The sloppy game continues on both ends. Bona holds a 17-15 lead.

3:30: Bona leads 24-20 but UB's Nicki Hopkins is playing well from the perimeter and is 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

Halftime: The Bonnies lead, 34-29 thanks to 3-pointers by Jessica Jenkins, late buckets by Van Tatenhove and nine points from Dana Mitchell. But the Bona defensive machine didn't show to the first half as UB was able to run its offense and get easy points. The Bulls are very much in this game, especially with the guard play of Hopkins and Abby Dowd.

Second half

15:56: UB came out on fire, particularly Kourtney Brown who has all six points for the Bulls this half. Bona holds a 38-35 lead with Armelia Horton set to shoot a pair of free throws after the break.

11:12: Brown continues to pace the Bulls but Bona is getting to the free throw line and hitting its shots. The Bonnies hold on to a 48-43 lead.

9:07: Bona finally gains a double-digit lead thanks to a 3-pointer from Chelsea Bowker. Good defensive rebounding and a bucket by Alaina Walker gives Bona 55-43 lead.

7:32: Heads-up play on the baseline is creating offense for Bona. A 3-pointer from Cara Gustafson and a baseline drive by Horton extend the lead to 60-45.

1:27: Bona is up, 74-53 and on its way to a 9-0 record.



Final: Bona wins, 78-57.

The Bonnies unofficially win the Big 4 title this year, having swept Canisius, Niagara and UB. The road gets tougher for Bona which hosts Bowling Green at 1:30 on Saturday.

--- Amy Moritz