Bulletin Board / Notes and upcoming events

Grant Ledyard, Buffalo Sabres director of youth hockey development and head coach of the Junior Sabres, will conduct three hockey clinics this month in HSBC Arena. The goal of the clinics is to inform and instruct participants on how they can improve their individual game.

The first clinic on Sunday, Dec. 20 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.) is designed for players between ages 6-12. Each session will last 60 minutes with one session dedicated for girls only. Instruction will be in skating, passing, puck handling and balance training. Cost is $35.

The second clinic will be Monday, Dec. 28 for ages 9-17. There will be two sessions, 9 a.m.-noon for squirts and pee wees (ages 9-12) and 1-4 p.m. for bantams and midgets (ages 13-17). The clinic will consist of 120 minutes of on-ice training and 30 minutes of off-ice instruction. Cost is $85.

The last clinic will be Thursday, Dec. 31 and will be a full day of hockey instruction for ages 15-18. The clinic will consist of 240 minutes of high-level, on-ice skill development followed by 90 minutes of off-ice training. The clinic will divided into two age groups, 15-16 and 17-18. Cost will be $100.

To register visit the youth hockey section (under community) at sabres.com and fill out the registration form. All participants will receive a hockey clinic jersey. For questions or comments call Scott Loffler at 855-4184.

BASKETBALL: Teams are needed for "B" and "A" leagues on Monday and Thursday evenings starting this month. Call 839-9330.

COACHING: Hilbert College has an immediate opening for a head baseball and a head women's lacrosse coach. Interested candidates should send a resume and a letter of application to Maura Flynn, Director of Human Resources, Hilbert College, 5200 South Park Ave., Hamburg, N.Y., or e-mail mflynn@hilbert.edu.

FIELD HOCKEY: Elite Sports Training will conduct a free field hockey clinic from noon-2 p.m. on Dec. 20 at New Era Park in Blasdell. Players can register online at www.esportst.com. For information e-mail sports@esportst.com or call 390-2034.

SOCCER: Top Level Soccer in Tonawanda is accepting registration for its instructional indoor programs for ages 2-18 that will begin in January. Call Dan Dolan (418-2162) or visit www.toplevelsoccer.com.

SOFTBALL: The Academy's Jesse Rosenhahn will hold a catchers clinic from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 23 at New Era Park in Blasdell. Cost is $35. For Visit www.baseballacademywny.com or e-mail jesse@baseballacademywny.com or call 390-2034. . . . The Island Dugout will run a pitching clinic from 9-10:30 a.m. and a catching clinic from 11:30-noon featuring Jesse Rosenhahn. Cost is $15 for each. Registration can be made online at www.esportst.com. Call 390-2034.

