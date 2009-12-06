This Day in Buffalo Sports History: An electric game

December 6, 1981 -- It was football as a tennis match.

First San Diego scored. Then Buffalo. Then the Chargers. Then the Bills. Back and forth they went. Who would crack first?

As it turned out, the Chargers' last two scores were "only" field goals. The Bills scored nothing but touchdowns. It added up to a 28-27 win. Cornerback Rufus Bess had his big moment as a pro when recovered a Chuck Muncie fumble at the Buffalo 26 to wrap up the game in the final two minutes.

San Diego finished the game with 482 yards in total offense, including 343 passing yards by Dan Fouts. The Bills had four rushing touchdowns, including two by Roosevelt Leaks and one by Joe Ferguson. The Buffalo quarterback completed 13 or 29 passes for 248 yards.

--- Budd Bailey