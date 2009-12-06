Manhattan-Canisius game analysis

Game Analysis: Canisius was coming off an impressive 70-65 win Friday night against Loyola (Md.) but Manhattan proved almost immediately that it was better equipped to handle the Golden Griffins tough defense. Rico Pickett scored a career-high 21 points and Darryl Crawford came off the bench with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Jaspers handed the Golden Griffins their first MAAC loss of the season, 71-57.

How Canisius Lost: The Golden Griffins had more turnovers (20) than field goals (17). They seemed to settle down in the turnover department after halftime but Manhattan grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the second half.

Turning Point: Julius Coles made a pair of free throws with 17:48 left to cut Manhattan’s lead to 35-27. But after a turnover by Reggie Groves, Andrew Gabriel tipped in his own miss and the lead was back up to 10 points. Canisius, who never led in the game, couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way.

Player of Game: Crawford did a little bit of everything coming off the bench for the first time this season. He was averaging a team-high 15.4 in a starting role before Sunday’s game. Manhattan coach Barry Rohrssen decided on the move to give the team more offense off the bench. Wise move.

Stat of the Game: Manhattan scored 22 points off Canisius’ 20 turnovers.

He Said It: “We knew we had to come out with a solid performance right from the start of the game in order to have a chance.’’ – Manhattan coach Barry Rohrssen.

In the House: 789 fans at the Koessler Center.

Next Up: The Golden Griffins host Bowling Green from the Mid-American Conference at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Koessler Center. This is the return game from last year’s Bracket Buster.

---Rodney McKissic

(www.twitter.com/rodneyjmckissic)