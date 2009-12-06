Everybody's column

Jobs are available if people are willing

Operating a small business has its challenges. One of the most frustrating things as an employer is the constant cry that there are no jobs out there. This is not true; a majority of business owners I speak to daily are looking for people who possess a decent work ethic. As we continue to grow our businesses, the need for such prospects increase.

For the past several months I have posted many different jobs online, run help wanted ads in several publications, submitted requests via the Labor Department, but all to no avail. Now I understand that not everyone is qualified to repair vehicles, but many can answer phones, greet customers, file paperwork and perform minor data entry.

This is very concerning to me. If 10 percent of our population is unemployed, of the 300,000 people living in Western New York, how could only a handful of applications be submitted? Have the powers-that-be made it too easy to stay home, or have we forgotten what our parents had to do to make a living in order to support their families?

Realizing that qualifications and pay scale play a role in whether people will respond, most employers are willing to train. Some of our finest administrative team members have never been in my industry but have had the confidence in themselves and support from the rest of our team to successfully transition.

Sam Carubba

East Amherst

***

President has failed to deliver on promises

President Obama has talked a great game. He has promised much but delivered little. Where are the jobs he promised? Let's see, we gave billions of our taxpayer dollars to the financial institutions and corporations and what did they do with that money? Well, the banks have increased fees and now pay next to nothing on savings accounts. This harms the average man or woman as many were laddering CDs as a source of income.

These same institutions continue to compensate their executives with obscene benefits. Where are the controls on these institutions? We need a strong president. Perhaps Obama should go back and study how a strong president like Franklin D. Roosevelt went to the people and forced Congress to act. FDR took care of the average person and limited excess profits.

Obama is playing the old game of the privileged -- give all the money to the wealthy and maybe it will trickle down to the masses. If those billions were used to create jobs, those workers would spend their incomes and our economy would improve. The wealthy hoard their money and do little to help the economy.

Allen F. Scioli

Hamburg

***

Encourage recycling at all Buffalo schools

I am writing on behalf of the students of Early Childhood Center 61, where I am a volunteer. Last year one of the teachers started a paper drive to recycle paper for funds for extracurricular activities. It was such a success that it was expanded this year -- all of the classrooms and offices have recycle containers. Bright green banners were purchased for the older students to wear each morning as they go through the corridors collecting the papers before classes begin.

I think this is a wonderful program for the entire school system to become involved in. I would like to see the city involved also. The students could be provided with a quarterly newsletter with information on the importance of recycling and emphasizing the importance of their contribution to the environment. The mayor could present a different school each quarter with a certificate recognizing its contribution. He could have a section on public television or the CitiStat program to show videos of a different group of students each quarter.

I feel this would be a win-win situation for the students, the environment, the Board of Education and Buffalo. It would hopefully get more adults involved in recycling. Block clubs and businesses could be encouraged to become more involved. This program could help with positive reinforcement for our youth, help our environment, plus increase revenue for our schools and our city.

Theodora A. Bynes

Buffalo

***

Town should not waste funds on new furniture

At the Nov. 23 Tonawanda Town Board meeting, Councilman Joseph Emminger attempted to justify the board's approval of $27,537.78 in meeting room furniture by making it a political issue. He stated that the furniture for a parks and recreation meeting room was requested prior to the election, while the highway superintendent requested an expenditure of $28,000 for a new truck after the election. Emminger fails to see the real issues.

The furniture is not a budgeted item and therefore may not be within the budget as noted by the resolution itself, "the cost of the furniture is $27,537.78 and will be paid for from the project bond, the youth, parks and recreation budget or a combination of the two." When contacted, the Highway Department stated that the truck purchase was a budgeted item. The two are very different.

The more important issue is that this money would be better spent on parks and recreation programs for Tonawanda residents and not to enhance a municipal office building. The board already took away part of Lincoln Park and old-growth trees for this building -- it is time to give something back.

Mark C. Tramont

Town of Tonawanda

***

State needs to get tough with juvenile offenders

It shouldn't matter if a person is a juvenile. If he can get his hands on a gun and be an accomplice in the murder of an innocent person, he should be charged and sentenced as an adult. Sarah Ernst will never turn 21 but Anthony Echevarrio will be released around age 19 and will look forward to it. The law has to change. People spend more time in jail for drugs. I think a human life is worth more than just three and a half years. He was an accomplice in the murder of Sarah!

Dawn Nowinski

West Seneca

***

Church should butt out of health care legislation

There is an article in our Constitution separating church and state. Why are the Catholic bishops sticking their nose into the abortion section of the health care bill? The Protestant clergy are not protesting.

The leaders of the Catholic Church had better try to rectify what has been going on within their own denomination for years, instead of lobbying congressional wimps who are afraid they will be barred from receiving communion if they do not somehow remove the abortion section. Not everyone in the United States is Catholic.

Gail Shadbolt

Attica