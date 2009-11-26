Power tunnel work to resume in Falls, Ont. Ceiling collapse caused delay in 6-mile project

The drilling of a 6.5-mile tunnel under the City of Niagara Falls, Ont. -- halted after a Sept. 11 collapse of a small portion of the tunnel's ceiling -- is set to resume in early December, according to a spokesman for Ontario Power Generation.

The $1.6 billion Niagara Tunnel Project is to bring as much as 125,000 gallons of water per second from the intake point on the Niagara River above the falls, under the city and to the 55-year-old Sir Adam Beck II power-generation unit that lies just south of the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge.

The increased water flow will boost the plant's generating capacity for the Ontario power grid by about 10 percent, or 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours per year, which equals twice the annual power consumption of the city.

Some 27 yards of the tunnel's ceiling, about 1.25 miles into the tunnel, fell in and caused contractor Strabag AG to move up a previously scheduled break for equipment maintenance while the damage was repaired.

OPG spokesman Ted Gruetzner said the incident is not expected to affect the cost of the project or the ultimate completion date of 2013.

There were no injuries reported in the collapse, which happened about 1.8 miles behind the part of the tunnel where Strabag's giant "Big Becky," the world's largest tunnel-boring machine, was then at work. After repairing the damage to the tunnel and taking advantage of the break for a round of scheduled maintenance that had been set for October, crews returned to the excavation project two weeks ago, and the actual tunneling is expected to resume in the next week or two, Gruetzner said. "They are looking at early December, all other things being equal," Gruetzner said.

The project, already three years along, employs nearly 400 workers on-site under the management of Strabag, an Austrian mining firm hired by OPG. The path of the tunnel, about 40 feet in diameter, roughly follows the route of Stanley Avenue through the city's center and lies some 450 feet below the surface.

