Daniel and Frances Springer

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel J. Springer of Akron celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a renewal of marriage vows in St. Joseph Cathedral, Buffalo. A dinner was held in the summer with out-oftown family. Mr. Springer and Frances Krupski were married Nov. 12, 1949, in St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Akron. He is a retired maintenance mechanic for Strippit Houdaille, Akron; she is retired from Westinghouse and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The couple has two children and two grandchildren.