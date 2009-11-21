The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the Buffalo-area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240; faxed to 849-4587; or e-mailed to fin@buffnews.com by the preceding Thursday.

>Monday

Professional groups

. The Niagara Frontier Section of the International Society of Automation, dinner seminar, 6-8 p.m., Toshiba Business Services, 6000 North Bailey Ave., Suite 1F, Amherst. Registration, 5:30 p.m. Program: Photovoltaic and Solar Systems, presented by Dave Kostick, IMT Solar. Cost: $20, member and students; $30, nonmember. Reservations, e-mail Joe Cipriani: cipriani@ burnscascade.com.

*

Business groups

. The Buffalo Executives Association, 4-6 p.m., Visitation at Barbara Oliver Jewelers, 5820 Main St., Suite 311, Williamsville. Information, call Cheryl Samilio Meyer, 852-6916 or visit: info@BuffaloEA.com.

. Buffalo Niagara Sales&Marketing Executives, speed networking dinner event, 5:15 p.m., Millennium Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Dinner, 6:15 p.m. Cost: Free, members; $15, students; $35, nonmembers. Registration, call 662-2279, or visit: www.bnsme.org.

***

>Tuesday

Business groups

. BNI Executive Marketing Team, breakfast meeting, 6:45-8:30 a.m., Millennium Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Speaker: Harry King, director of BNI Western New York. Information, call Keith Braun, 289-1858 or visit: www.bniemt.com.

. BNI-Business Networkers Chapter of Business Network International, 7- 8:30 a.m., Lucarelli's Banquet Center, 1830 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Program: "The Differences Between Retail Mortgages and Wholesale Mortgages," presented by Mary Nowak, mortgage consultant. Information, call Nancy Kenlon, 652-0232.

*

Seminars and classes

. Westminster Economic Development Initiative, business mentoring program, 4-6 p.m., 271 Grant St. (former library). Free advice to entrepreneurs and small-business owners located on the West Side of Buffalo. Information, call Bonnie Smith, 870-6843 or e-mail bsmith@wedibuffalo.org.

***

>Wednesday

Business groups

. The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, A.M. Attitude Adjustment, networking group meeting, 8-9 a.m., Lucky's Family Restaurant, 3400 Transit Road, West Seneca. Information, call the Chamber, 681-9755.

. The Parachute Group, a networking group for individuals who are in career/ job transition, 10 a.m., Harlem Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Information, call 276-1117 or e-mail parachutegroup@msn.com.

*

Seminars and classes

. The Women's Business Center at Canisius College, free information counseling session for current and potential small-business owners, presented by staff from the state Small Business Development Center, the WBCand members of the Service Corps of Retired Executives, noon-1 p.m., Demerly Hall, Canisius College, 2365 Main St. Information or required registration, call 888-8280 or visit www.canisius.edu/wbc.

***

>Nov. 30

Seminars and classes

. HomeFront's Free Homebuyer Orientation Seminar, 6-7 p.m., Home- Front Inc, 560 Delaware Ave., Suite 101. Apply for a $7,500 Closing Cost Grant. Information or registration, call 856-2952 or visit: www.homefrontbflo. org.

***

>Dec. 2

Business groups

. The Buffalo Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Professionals,Holiday meeting, 5:15 p.m., Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Dinner, 6 p.m. Entertainment provided by Jennifer May's Ladies First Jazz Trio. Information or reservations, call Denice T. Hughes, 821-0534 or e-mail: denikenny@ roadrunner.com.

*

Seminars and classes

. Working for Downtown, Brown Bag Lunch Series, noon-1:30 p.m., Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, West Room, Lafayette Square. Speaker: Jake Schneider, The Schneider Group. Cost: Free. $10 to order an optional box lunch. Reservations, call Lynn Waclawek, 842-5237.