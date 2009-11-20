NIAGARA FALLS THANKSGIVING DINNER: A free Thanksgiving dinner for the needy will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday in LaSalle Griffon Post 917, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2435 Seneca Ave., at Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls. Various clothing and household items also will be distributed. Diners must find their own transportation to the post.

LOCKPORT THANKSGIVING DINNER: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Day turkey dinner for the needy and those living alone. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Home-delivered meals also are available by phoning 434-1276 by Tuesday.

CRAFT SHOW: St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 250 St. Gregory Court, Amherst, will host a craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday. The event will feature 140 crafters with a selection of handmade gifts. Admission is $2; children 12 and under are free. For more information, call 688-5678.

SNOWMOBILE SAFETY COURSE: The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office will host a youth and adult snowmobile safety course at 9 a.m. Friday in the Cassadaga American Legion Post, 228 Maple Ave. The course is eight hours, and preregistration is necessary. For more information, call 499-4929 or visit www.sheriff.us.