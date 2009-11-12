Fundraiser set to aid wounded Marine Critically hurt in Afghan attack

A bullet ricocheted off John Stanz's helmet five years ago in Iraq, causing injuries to his left ear. He returned to battle three days later.

This August, he was critically wounded in Afghanistan when an improvised explosive device detonated under a troop transport vehicle, leaving two others dead and three more wounded.

This time, the Marine staff sergeant's recovery has been slow, measured in months and years, although he hopes to eventually leave a Philadelphia-area hospital and live with his parents in Hamburg.

But John and Sandy Stanz's home on Ripple Drive will require extensive renovations to accommodate their son, which is why family friends are holding a fundraiser at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in Hamburg Post 1419, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2985 Lakeview Road.

And if Stanz is feeling up to it, he hopes to say hello to everyone by way of a webcam connection, according to his younger brother, Joseph.

"He has good days and bad days, and on the bad days he can't process the fact that his body is healing and recovering, and he just sees that he is in a hospital and pretty banged up," the brother said.

That's because the eight-year Marine veteran, who served with Special Operations Company F of the Marine 2nd Battalion, lost a significant portion of his short-term memory.

In the explosion, Stanz suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and fractures to his face, right hand and left foot. His right knee was dislocated and his right lung bruised.

Stanz, who grew up in Jamestown, has made progress and is now recuperating from knee surgery three weeks ago.

But it will take about three to five years before Stanz, the third youngest of nine children, can live on his own and perform day-to-day activities.

"Hearing the news of his injuries Aug. 15 was very heart-wrenching," Joseph Stanz said, "but to see where he is today, his recovery has exceeded our expectations."

At the fundraiser, which costs $20 a ticket, there will be raffles, drawings, beer, pop and food, and perhaps just as important, the chance to create a sense of community and support for the young man, his brother said.

"John loved the Marines. He lived to do it. After he got shot in Iraq, he had an option to get out but chose to stay," Joseph Stanz said.

For more information on the fundraiser for the Purple Heart recipient, Joseph Stanz can be reached at 640-3523, or information can be obtained by sending an e-mail to MCEWENGL4@msn.com. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can send contributions to Jamestown Savings Bank, 210 W. Main St., Falconer, NY 14733. An account has been established under the name of the John Stanz Family.

e-mail: lmichel@buffnews.com