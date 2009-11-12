Code violation ruling on sign awaits decision in Lockport Town Court

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said Thursday he is unwilling to bar an auto repair shop from using a flashing video signboard unless a town justice finds the store owner violated the town's zoning ordinance.

"If there's no violation, there's nothing for me to do," said Kloch, who added that he would dismiss both lawsuits over the matter if David J. Mongielo is found not guilty by Town Justice Raymond E. Schilling.

The town sued Mongielo in April, seeking an injunction against use of the sign in front of Mongielo's Robinson Road business. Mongielo countersued, demanding a new hearing by the Zoning Board of Appeals on his variance request, which was rejected in 2008.

Mongielo's sign violation summonses are on the calendar for Tuesday night in Town Court. Town Attorney Daniel E. Seaman said that Mongielo faces four counts of alleged code violations, each carrying a maximum fine of $250.

"We'll do our best to convince Town Court there's no violation," said Mongielo's attorney, Jeffrey D. Palumbo.

This fall, Mongielo used the sign to promote his candidacy for town supervisor, but he lost to incumbent Marc R. Smith by a 2-1 margin. Both men are Republicans, but Mongielo ran on the Democratic line after Smith thumped him in the GOP primary.

The town zoning code contains a provision barring signs that change more than once every 10 minutes.

Mongielo complained that the town unilaterally altered his application, changing it from a request for an area variance to a request for a use variance.

"You can see where they X'd it out," Mongielo said.

The Zoning Board of Appeals rejected the request Aug. 26, 2008, which Mongielo said happened despite his request for a delay following a July 22 public hearing.

Palumbo tried to argue that an area variance would be more appropriate, but he got nowhere.

"It's not an area variance. It's a use variance," Kloch said.

Palumbo insisted that an Appellate Division case from eastern New York backs his opinion. He said Mongielo's sign doesn't change the use of the property as an auto repair shop and thus the sign request should be an area variance.

The latter is much easier to obtain than a use variance, which requires the demonstration of economic hardship, Palumbo said.

To win a use variance, "We have to demonstrate we can't obtain a reasonable return, dollars and cents [without the flashing sign]," Palumbo said. "It's an impossible standard."

Seaman argued that there should be an injunction against any use of the sign because he thinks Mongielo is a scofflaw.

"There's four proceedings brought in Town Court. He doesn't cease and desist when he's served," Seaman complained.

"I'm comfortable in awaiting the decision of the Town Court," Kloch replied.

