Ex-leader of Local 91 ties Bruno to 'favors' Congi says scheme involved union fund

ALBANY -- Mark S. Congi, former president of Laborers Local 91 in Niagara Falls who is serving 15 years in federal prison for racketeering, testified Monday that his late boss expected "favors" in Albany from then-State Senate leader Joseph Bruno in return for investing union pension funds with the company that employed Bruno.

Congi, 49, who was also Local 91's assistant business agent until his 2002 indictment, testified Monday at Bruno's federal corruption trial. He said that business agent Michael Quarcini ran both the union and the $50 million pension fund, though there were other fund trustees, himself among them, and an investment adviser.

"He felt to make Mr. Bruno happy, we'd invest with this company, and he'd do us favors in return," Congi said. "He felt the more money we gave to the company the more help we were going to get from Senator Bruno."

Congi said union interests included a proposed Indian casino in Niagara Falls with union construction labor, as well as state Department of Transportation and New York Power Authority project contracts.

Union trustees initially placed $10 million with Wright Investment Service in 1999. The company paid Bruno commissions when he helped land new union accounts.

"He told Mr. Quarcini he would do anything he could to help him," Congi said, when Bruno was asked to support the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma's attempt in 2002 to establish a unionized casino in Niagara Falls.

Cross-examined by defense attorney Abbe David Lowell, Congi acknowledged that with Quarcini dead -- he died of cancer in 2003 before his racketeering case went to trial -- there is no way to independently verify what he was saying. Congi said his plea agreement requires him to testify truthfully.

Congi also said his racketeering convictions had nothing to do with Bruno, noting that federal prosecutors charged him with extorting jobs from nonunion contractors. "That's not my idea of extortion. I call it union activities," he said.

Congi was sentenced in December 2006 by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara in Buffalo for his role as the leader and organizer of what federal prosecutors called a "goon squad" that for years terrorized work sites in Niagara County.

Earlier that year, Congi pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and admitted being involved in 17 incidents of violence and extortion. Prosecutors said Congi led union henchmen who were tied to death threats, beatings, vandalism, firebombing and other crimes. In an April 1997 firebombing, a non-union asbestos worker was left deaf in one ear.

Federal agents noted at the time that there was a long history of such incidents before Congi first came to office in the union in 1993. Those incidents, which occurred over decades, they said, directly impeded business development in Niagara County.

Prosecutors allege Bruno received $3.2 million in commissions over 13 years from Wright and a stock brokerage that handled funds from 11 of 15 unions that Bruno solicited, as well as payments from three businessmen. He is charged with eight fraud counts, accused of improperly using his state influence to get rich.

Bruno said he got paid for his sideline work as a consultant and broke no laws.

Sen. William Larkin, a Hudson Valley Republican, testified that he received a request from someone on the Senate majority staff, while Bruno was majority leader, to call Teamsters union Local 445 in his district on behalf of a Wright salesman. Larkin said he made the call and didn't know Bruno was then working for Wright or had any financial arrangement.

Larkin testified Monday that if he had known about that arrangement, he is not sure he would have made the call. Asked why not, he said, "Mixing apples and oranges, I gather."

In grand jury testimony last year, Larkin was more definite. "I wouldn't have made the phone call," he said.

Larkin also noted that $1 million in state training grants were split among seven building trades unions at Stewart Airport in Newburgh, including Local 445, in Senate majority initiatives in 2006-07.