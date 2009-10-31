Cultural groups upset that 2010 funding was closed to newcomers

County Executive Chris Collins this year revamped the way cultural groups could seek county dollars for 2010. But months after the process ended, several groups have learned that newcomers need not have applied.

Collins set aside no 2010 money for any organization that was not already receiving Erie County money this year.

For some, it came as a total shock.

"Nowhere in the rules did it indicate new applicants could not apply," said Tod Kniazuk, executive director of the group Music Is Art, which stages concerts with local musicians and had sought $45,000.

"While we are a new applicant, we are not a new organization," he said.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, a separate entity from the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, learned it would receive none of the $20,000 it requested on the grounds it was a new applicant, although the chorus had received county money earlier this decade.

Both groups had been scored as worthy of support by the county executive's panel of advisers -- the Cultural Resources Advisory Board. But even the advisory board did not know that 2010 funding was closed to newcomers, said Mary Ann Kresse, the panel's vice chairwoman.

Oddly, an organization Kresse represents ended up among the have-nots. She is chairwoman of the board that runs the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens. The county-owned site has undergone a multimillion-dollar, county-financed rehabilitation. But with a contract that spelled out operational support coming to an end, the board requested $322,500 and got none of it, Kresse said.

A Collins spokesman said that because of budget constraints, Collins could not increase the total pool of dollars available next year for the dozens of museums, galleries and performing arts groups that annually seek support.

In fact, Collins decreased the total amount by $90,000, to $5.07 million for 41 groups.

"As a result, the administration made a decision to only fund organizations that received tax dollars last year so as not to automatically disadvantage organizations that have a history of relying on county funding," said Collins spokesman Grant Loomis.

Further, with 2011 looking like a grave budget year, Collins will limit 2011 recipients to those that collected money in 2010, Loomis said.

So for a second straight year, newcomers will be shut out.

The pool will stay the same because the pool of available dollars will stay the same, Loomis explained, adding that Collins will not encourage organizations new to the process to apply.

Cultural groups clamoring for more money is an annual rite in Erie County. But the ban on newcomers surprised new applicants. This is the first test of the Collins program to base awards on an organization's managerial competence and its ability to, among other things, draw visitors to the Buffalo area, as graded by the advisory board.

The Legislature has been trying to get more information from Collins on how he based the awards and the scores set by the Cultural Resources Advisory Board, which did not determine the amount of grants.

The Legislature still has not received the information its members want, Chairwoman Lynn M. Marinelli, D-Town of Tonawanda, said Friday.

As a result, lawmakers voiced plenty of complaints about Collins on Friday as they reviewed his budget proposal for 2010 and heard cultural groups describe next year's needs.

"The county executive is touting reform, reform, reform," said Legislator Diane Terranova, D-Lancaster. "Apparently reform does not mean new ideas."

"We've got to find a better way to do this," said Legislator Barbara Miller-Williams, D-Buffalo, "because it's not fair and it's not right."

Williams and others complained that organizations that serve minorities and urban residents fared poorly in the Collins budget.

The Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, which received about $10,000 for 2009, is to receive nothing next year. Aid to the African American Cultural Center is cut in half, to $65,000 next year. The Buffalo City Ballet went from about $12,400 this year to zero for 2010.

"I pay taxes. My community pays taxes. Don't we count?" asked a member of the cultural center's board, saying she was appealing for more aid to all organizations of color. Collectively, they received only $83,000 of the $5.07 million.

Loomis said cuts in aid to certain groups reflected their scores from the advisory board. "If an organization did not receive funding or had funding cut from 2009 levels, it was because its ECCRAB score warranted it," he said.

