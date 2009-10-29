1. Got a cold?

Drink some tea during Japanese Culture Sunday at the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society Museum, 25 Nottingham Court. A Japanese tea ceremony demonstration, music, performances and a video start at 10 a.m. Admission is $5 or $10.

2. These critters are creepy.

That's why on Halloween Saturday, kids ages 4 to 8 can have free fun learning about spiders, bats and owls. Activities and crafts begin at 10:30 a.m. at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve, 93 Honorine Drive in Depew. Registration required at 683-5959. For those who like to explore, self-guided trails are open seven days a week from sunrise to sunset.

3. Kenmore, a mecca for fun?

Hit the Halloween Festival from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and find out! The Kenmore Farmers' Market features face painting, fall crafts, games and a costume contest. Rain or shine. Stop in at the Municipal Building under the tent, 2919 Delaware Ave.