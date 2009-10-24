NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Guilty plea entered in attack on infant

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty in Niagara County Court Friday to striking a girl he said was his stepdaughter in the mouth when she was younger than 2.

Wesley W. John, 24, of Seneca Avenue, admitted to second-degree assault and was promised a five-year prison term by Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. He'll make it official Dec. 14.

The incident occurred on an unspecified date in late December 2008 or early January of this year, Assistant District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said. The incident was captured on a cell phone video.

***

KFC bandit pleads guilty to charge

LOCKPORT -- A man who participated in the Sept. 7 armed robbery of a Kentucky Fried Chicken store on West Avenue pleaded guilty Friday in Niagara County Court.

David L. Nelson, 26, of Gabriel Drive, admitted to a reduced count of attempted first-degree robbery and could be sentenced to as long as 15 years in prison when he returns to the courtroom of Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza Jan. 29.

About three weeks after the robbery, Lockport police issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Anthony C. Richardson, 22, based on DNA evidence from the crime scene. He remains at large. A third man, who has not been identified, also took part in the holdup, police said.

Witnesses said all three robbers had guns, and one shot out a window in a door of the eatery. Clerks were forced to lie on the floor and had guns held to their heads. A police officer suffered minor injuries when his patrol car was rammed by the thieves' auto a short time after the robbery. The robbers then fled on foot; Nelson was caught about 3 1/2 hours later.

***

Probation violator may face prison time

LOCKPORT -- A Minnick Road man could be headed to prison for as long as four years after he was convicted Friday of violating the terms of his probation.

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza issued the verdict against Wesley L. Pratt, 31, after a hearing. She found that Pratt, who had been on probation for felony driving while intoxicated since early 2007, drank and drove a vehicle into a ditch Aug. 9.

Pratt asserted his girlfriend was driving, but Sperrazza didn't buy it, calling the claim "a concocted story." She scheduled sentencing for Dec. 11.

***

Internet suicide case adjourned to Nov. 19

LOCKPORT -- The case of a Town of Lockport man accused of using the Internet to stage a fake suicide has been adjourned to Nov. 19.

State police charged Joseph W. Shepherd, 21, of Minnick Road, with aggravated harassment and falsely reporting an incident. They were alerted Aug. 16 by the State Police Intelligence Center in Albany and Interpol in Washington, D.C., after participants in a British chat group said they observed a young man talking about suicide slit his wrists, then saw him lying motionless. Police said Shepherd was found uninjured in his residence.

Kathleen Kugler, Shepherd's attorney, said the case has "been blown out of proportion," adding that her client isn't interested in a plea deal.

Police noted that Shepherd previously had made suicide threats.

***

Manager pleads guilty to storing hazard

The plant manager of Tulip Corp., a Niagara Falls company that makes plastic products, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony environmental crime in federal court.

The Highland Avenue company illegally stored about 40 tons of shredded battery casings, some of which were contaminated with lead, Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango said.

Under federal regulations, the company is required to clean the casings immediately so the lead cannot contaminate the land, air or water near the plant, the prosecutor said.

But investigators from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the casings illegally stored outdoors during a July 2007 visit to the plant.

Plant manager John Signore, 51, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to a felony violation of the U.S. Resource Conservation Recovery Act, admitting to illegal storage of hazardous waste. Law enforcement officials said the investigation is continuing.

Tulip Corp. recycles shredded battery casings, making them into new battery casings, authorities said.

***

Business fined for sale of tobacco to minors

LOCKPORT -- The South Transit Road location of Consumer's Beverages was hit with a $1,600 fine Thursday for selling tobacco to minors, Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said.

The fine was imposed for a violation during a visit to the store Sept. 25, 2008, Stapleton said.

In another matter, the Board of Health Thursday increased the private-pay fee for a home visit from a county nurse from $175 to $195, with a visit for a nursing home evaluation rising from $90 to $110.

But Director of Patient Services Wanda Smiley said no more than three or four patients paying their own way use the services each month.