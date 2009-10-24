Fred A. Eilenberger, operated Amherst plumbing business Aug. 2, 1920 -- Oct. 22, 2009

Fred A. Eilenberger, a World War II veteran who ran his own plumbing business in Amherst, died Thursday in the Elderwood at Linwood Nursing Home, Lancaster. He was 89.

A Buffalo native, Mr. Eilenberger served in the Navy during the war aboard the destroyer USS Daly in the South Pacific.

He survived a typhoon in Okinawa in 1945 and was part of the force that liberated the Philippines.

He became a plumber after the war and for 20 years ran the Fred Eilenberger Plumbing Co. in Amherst before retiring in 1982. Several years later, he became bored with retirement and took a part-time job at an Arby's restaurant on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

"He loved working with the young kids there; they loved him, and they named him their Employee of the Year in 1997," recalled his wife of 34 years, the former Lois Dluhy. Mr. Eilenberger retired from the restaurant job in 1999.

He loved camping with his wife, friends and family members.

He died from asbestosis, which he contracted while loading shells into cannons on the Navy destroyer during the war, his widow said.

Mr. Eilenberger also is survived by two sons, Bruce and Jeffrey; two stepdaughters, Sally Schueckler and Susan Massaro; and his first wife, Betty Eilenberger.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home, 5541 Main St., Williamsville.

