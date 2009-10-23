Will South, GI meet in rematch

When Williamsville South opened the football season against Grand Island, the Billies viewed the game as an opportunity to prove to their Class A brethren that they were a legitimate contender.

South did just that in beating the Vikings, 32-29, in an entertaining game whose outcome wasn't secured until Mark Coppola broke up a fourth-down pass with about a minute left. That secured the Billies' first win over GI in more than a decade.

When the two teams meet again tonight in a Section VI Class A-playoff quarterfinal at District Field (7 p.m., 550 AM), South once again has something to prove and the Vikings stand in their way.

The Billies want to show everyone they're more than just a team with a record-setting quarterback. They want to prove they have the goods to get to Ralph Wilson Stadium and play for a championship. South hasn't won a sectional title since 1994, when the Chuck Huber-coached Billies lost by a point in the state Class B title game. The Billies haven't won a playoff game since 1995.

"There's still some doubters out there who don't think we're for real and we want to prove them wrong," said South junior quarterback Joe Licata, who has thrown for 1,992 yards and 29 touchdowns -- including a Western New York single-game record 492 passing yards in Week Three. "We definitely need to win for our program."

This is one of five playoff openers on the docket that are rematches from the regular season. The others: Amherst-Sweet Home, West Seneca East-Iroquois, Frewsburg-Randolph and Portville-West Valley. Sweet Home, Iroquois, Randolph and Portville won the regular-season matchups.

South (6-1) dropped from a No. 1 or 2 seed last Friday with its one-point loss at Hamburg (6-1). As a result, the No. 3 Billies drew the one first-round playoff opponent each of the top four regular-season finishers in the division hoped to avoid.

Grand Island (4-3) has won four in a row since opening with losses to South, Hamburg and Sweet Home (7-0). GI also has a history of playing at The Ralph, going 6-6 all-time in sectional finals. The Vikings have made the playoffs in all but two seasons since 1999.

GI started 0-3 because it failed to protect the ball (12 turnovers) but hasn't turned the ball over since coughing it up five times in its Week Three loss to Sweet Home. The Vikings have forced eight turnovers since that defeat.

"Hopefully in the last four games we've learned the importance of holding onto the football," said coach Dean Santorio, who has led GI to sectional titles twice (2003 and 2005) since succeeding legendary coach Gene Masters in 1999.

GI isn't the only slow starter to make the playoffs.

Jamestown (3-4) played its way into the Class AA tournament by winning three of its last four games. Jamestown is a No. 3 seed playing at No. 2 seed Lockport (4-3) on Saturday. The Red Raiders opened with losses to North Tonawanda, Orchard Park and Canisius -- teams that played for playoff titles last year. The Red Raiders kept the faith despite the slow start.

"We believed if we continued to work hard, good things would come our way," Jamestown coach Tom Langworthy said.

Defending state champions Orchard Park (Class AA), Southwestern (Class C) and Maple Grove (Class D) host playoff games tonight, while Sweet Home (Class A) plays Saturday.

