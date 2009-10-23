On the Record / October 23, 2009

>Hires/Promotions/Honors

Medaille College named Bernard Olszewski coordinator of academic program development and grant support. Olszewski previously served as associate vice president and then vice president for academic affairs at Hilbert College.

Burden, Gulisano & Hickey attorney Donna L. Burden was elected national director of DRI -- The Voice of the Defense Bar at the October Annual Meeting in Chicago. DRI is an international organization of 22,500 attorneys defending the interests of business and individuals in civil litigation.

Phillips Lytle attorneys Timothy W. Hoover and Susan M. Marriott were speakers at the 55th Annual Meeting of the Association of Law Libraries of Upstate New York. Hoover presented on legal and constitutional issues from the New York State Senate Impasse, as well as thoughts on Justice Sotomayor's impact on the Supreme Court. Marriott was a panelist on the Federal Recovery Act and spoke about developing infrastructure projects and pursuing energy funding under the Act.

>Company items

West Herr Automotive Group on Thursday held a grand opening of a Toyota dealership on Main Street in Clarence.

West Herr acquired a Toyota franchise in Clarence in 2007 and had continued operating it from a neighboring location before refurbishing the store it has moved into. The new location has added 14 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees at the dealership to 75.

As part of the event, West Herr donated $5,000 each to the David Fleming Foundation and the Roswell Park Cancer Institute Robotic Surgery Program.

West Herr also has a Toyota outlet in Orchard Park.

ElderWood Health Care at Wedgewood earned the American Health Care Association Step III Quality Award, becoming one of just nine facilities out of 11,000 nationwide to earn the award in the 13 years since it was created. It is the second skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in New York to win the industry's highest national quality award. The first was ElderWood Health Care at Lakewood in Hamburg. The award recognizes a facility that excels in a challenging and progressive three-step program that encourages continuous learning and development of integrated quality systems to achieve performance excellence.

Colton RV, 3122 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, was one of the first dealers in the nation to take delivery on the new Winnebago VIA. The new motor home increases gas mileage by more than 60 percent and offers SmartSpace design elements.

Delaware North Companies, a Buffalo-based hospitality and food service provider, selected Cellution, a Rochester-based wireless telecom expense management provider, to reduce the company's national mobile expenses.

Leadership Niagara, a community leadership program, recently completed a rebranding effort, including a new mission, vision, strategy, redesigned logo and tagline: "Great Leaders. Great Ideas. Great Results." The organization's Web site is currently under construction.

J. Fitzgerald Group Marketing Communications, a Lockport-based advertising, marketing and Web design and research firm, recently launched Rescuedsites.com, a professional Web services company that brings company Web sites back to life.

