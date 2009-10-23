Four violins

A buzz always surrounds the start of the Amherst Symphony Orchestra season. And this weekend, there's even more excitement than usual. That's because Sunday's opening concert is welcoming four talented young violinists, local students who have won Amherst Symphony scholarships for their musical gifts.

The young lions -- Tea Prokes, Lauren Zang-Eastlack, David Adamczyk and Alex Boissonnault -- have made names for themselves locally, in organizations including the Buffalo Suzuki Strings and the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra. All of them are now in college, pursuing higher musical education. In an interesting arrangement, they will be soloing in four out of five movements of Lalo's "Symphonie Espagnole." Prokes takes the first movement, Adamczyk the second, Zang-Eastlack the third, and Boissonnault the fifth.

To round out the program, Music Director Steven Thomas will be featuring music by Donizetti, Copland and Elgar. A preconcert event at 6:15 p.m. Sunday features the Park School Ensemble.

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. at Amherst Middle School (55 Kings Highway, Snyder). Admission is free.

-- Mary Kunz Goldman