Town Board downsizing takes effect Jan. 1, judge rules

As of Jan. 1, the West Seneca Town Board will have only three members: two board members and the town supervisor, State Supreme Court Justice Donna M. Siwek ruled Wednesday.

Siwek upheld the town's contention that the June 3 vote, in which residents overwhelmingly backed a plan to downsize the five-member board, meant the downsizing was adopted that day and takes effect Jan. 1, eliminating the need for an election next month and putting off an election for the three-member board until November 2011.

The judge also criticized the State Legislature for leaving laws on such special-election cases for municipalities unchanged and not completely clear for the past seven decades. She called the West Seneca dispute "a case of first impression," ripe for clarification by the higher courts.

In a victory for West Seneca Town Clerk Patricia DePasquale, the judge dismissed a lawsuit launched by Daniel T. Warren, a politically active West Seneca voter, and David Monolopolus, the only candidate for the Town Board this year. The two claimed that procedural delays following the downsizing vote put off the effective date for the downsizing from Jan. 1, 2010, to Jan. 1, 2012, requiring an election Nov. 3 to fill two seats on the five-member board.

In making her decision, the judge cited hearings she conducted Friday and Tuesday and her review of the state's Town, Election and General Construction laws. "There are not two vacant councilmanic seats to be filled" on the West Seneca board next month, she said.

Warren said he met with Monolopolus to discuss the ruling, which raised issues they had not considered in the dispute. He said that given the short time left for appellate action, he expects to have a decision today on whether to appeal the ruling.

Activist Kevin Gaughan, who led the charge for downsizing in West Seneca and elsewhere, said the ruling will lead the way for other towns. He also acknowledged that the ruling could be appealed but said he is confident that it would be upheld.

"I fully expect the Town of West Seneca government to be downsized as of this Jan. 1," he said.

Warren and Monolopolus contended that because DePasquale did not send the Erie County Elections Board an official certification of the June 3 vote until June 9, the downsizing would not take effect until 2012, meaning that the Town Board would remain at five until then.

But the judge ruled that since the State Legislature did not include the words "certification" or "certified" in laws affecting such special elections, the action of the voters should hold sway.

News Staff Reporter Mary B. Pasciak contributed to this story.

