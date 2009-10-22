The swing set

Those swingers at the Grand Island Holiday Inn, they were sure fun to ridicule. WBEN-AM's Tom Bauerle ran down jokes on how you would know if your neighbor went. (One was, if he was wearing a shirt reading: "I went to the Swingers Convention and All I Wore Was This Lousy T-Shirt.") On the Internet, people pretended to be there. One friend wrote: "Normally, I am tempted to "borrow" a souvenir towel, but the management actually insisted that the guests take the towels AND the sheets. Great place to stay!" Buzz, however, has a worry no one else thought of. What about Tanya, the little ghost that is supposed to haunt the Holiday Inn? She wasn't 18. This would be one time when the living scared the dead.

***

Crazy, man

The Gateway Gallery exhibit "Jackie Jocko and Friends" begs a question. If you missed the opening, how do you see the exhibit? The answer is, you have to ring the doorbell at the gallery at 141 Elmwood Ave. Ask for Steve. Seriously. That's what we heard! And we would expect nothing less, judging from the exhibit's opening. Jocko pounded a piano. Jaguar dealer Ray Ammerman sang. The crowd included legends like Buffalo State College music prof Chuck Mancuso, longtime Buffalo News society editor Erna Eaton, and the E.B. Green's bartender Jocko calls Ratso. The party went late. The wine ran out. The artist, Rick Williams, was last seen 'round midnight bumming a ride to the Elmwood Lounge. Jocko's friend and longtime drummer, Joe Peters, summed the situation up nicely: "This is crazy," he said.

***

Bring it on and on ...

With summer behind us, Buzz has begun to eat. Even though our ortho has put rubber bands in our mouth. Even though it is still six weeks until Thanksgiving. You can take us to the healthiest restaurant and still, we will find something fattening. Take Wasabi. A sushi place! We picked up the menu and the first thing we saw was Tempura Cheesecake. "Rich cheesecake coated with a tempura batter and fried gently," the menu wheedles. Banzai!

***

The buzz

Abdel Rahman, Abdel Rahman El-Bacha, the eyes of Buffalo gals were upon you at Kleinhans Music Hall as you tossed those tails over the piano bench. Rhapsodized one woman: "He is a total babe." . . . Tim Herzog, Flying Bison brewmeister, making a guest appearance on the nationally aired "Cigar Dave" radio show, heard Saturday nights on WBEN-AM 930. Cigar Dave being from Buffalo, they got along fine. Herzog delivered the traditional greeting: "Long ashes, General." And Cigar Dave responded, as always: "Back at you." Cigar Dave lauded Herzog's Herc beer. "I knew he was a military guy," Herzog said. "So I thought he would get a kick out of that."

***

QUOTE

"GOD BLESS AMERICA RECESSION RATES."

-- Sign at motel at Main and Bailey